College basketball: Cal Stanford men fall; Pacific beats North Dakota

Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat host Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night.

The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series.

Lamont Butler had 11 points and six assists and Keshad Johnson added 11 points for San Diego State.

Spencer Jones led Stanford (1-2) with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Harrison Ingram had in 11 points.

The Aztecs had a 10-0 run early to open a 17-5 advantage and led by 17 in the first half.

Stanford closed the half on a 6-0 spurt to cut it to 41-30. The Cardinal later had a 10-2 run to get within six with 10:10 remaining, but the Aztecs answered with a 16-6 surge to put it out of reach.

San Diego State scored 21 points off 17 Stanford turnovers. The Aztecs shot 51% from the field, making 8 of 21 3-point attempts.

UC San Diego 64, Cal 62

Bryce Pope scored 19 points and his fifth 3-pointer with 12 seconds left helped UC San Diego blunt a Cal rally for victory Tuesday night for its first win of the season.

The last time they met, the Tritons earned an 80-67 victory at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley to start the 2021-22 season.

Pope’s last 3 of the night gave the Tritons a 64-60 lead. Following a UC San Diego timeout, Cal's Devin Askew laid it in to reduce the deficit to two. The Bears then called timeout and fouled Jace Roquemore, who promptly missed the front-end of a 1-and-1. Askew secured the rebound but his errant 3-point heave along the right sideline sailed past the rim.

Pope's 3 with 7:07 before intermission gave put UC San Diego (1-2) a 28-10 lead before the Bears (0-3) began the long climb back.

Joel Brown’s layup with 2:14 left brought Cal within 59-58, and he converted another with 58 seconds to get within 61-60, but Cal could never grab the lead.

Emmanuel Tshimanga scored scored 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting off the bench and Roquemore scored 11.

For Cal, Askew scored 13 points, Grant Newell 12, Kuany Kuany 11 and Lars Thiemann 10.

San Jose State 70, Alabama State 57

Omari Moore scored 19 points as San Jose State beat visiting Alabama State on Tuesday.

Moore added five rebounds for the Spartans (3-0). Alvaro Cardenas Torre hit three 3-pointers and scored 17.

Isaiah Range led the way for the Hornets (0-4) with 18 points. Alex Anderson added 10 points, while Antonio Madlock scored nine.

San Jose State carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Moore led the way with 13 points.

Pacific 93, North Dakota 63

Luke Avdalovic had 19 points in visiting Pacific's win over North Dakota on Tuesday night.

Avdalovic shot 7 for 8, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (2-1). Cam Denson shot 6 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry was 7 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

The Fightin' Hawks (1-2) were led by Matt Norman, who posted 18 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 12 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota. In addition, B.J. Omot finished with 11 points.