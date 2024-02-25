College basketball roundup: Cal men hold off Oregon; Stanford falls to Oregon State

BERKELEY — Jaylon Tyson and Jalen Cone each hit a pair of free throws in the final 23 seconds to allow Cal to hold off Oregon 69-64 Saturday to win its third straight game and sweep both Oregon schools in Haas Pavilion.

The Golden Bears (13-15, 9-8 Pac-12) clinched its first winning home record since the 2019-20 season with its win over Oregon State on Thursday, and the win over the Ducks gave them 10 home-court victories with one home game left on their schedule — the regular-season finale with Stanford. Their nine conference wins are the program’s most since winning 10 in 2016-17.

Cone hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Cal in front for good, 46-44, with 11:23 left. Oregon cut its deficit to 60-59 after Jermaine Couisnard hit two free throws with 2:38 left, but Cone answered with a 3 and Fardaws Aimaq pushed the lead to 65-60 with a layup with under a minute left.

Tyson finished 11 of 23 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to lead Cal with 27 points. Cone hit 3 of 10 from beyond the arc to add 15 points and Aimaq pulled down 14 rebounds to go with eight points.

Couisnard was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 19 points to lead Oregon (18-9, 10-6). N’Faly Dante had 15 points and nine rebounds and Jadrian Tracey added 10 points.

Cal travels to face Colorado Wednesday. Oregon plays host to Oregon State Wednesday.

Oregon State 85, Stanford 73

STANFORD — Jordan Pope scored 30 points and Oregon State beat Stanford on Saturday, ending a seven-game losing streak and getting its first road win of the season.

Pope hit three 3-pointers and was 10 of 17 from the floor, finishing one point shy of matching a career best. Michael Rataj scored a career-high 22 points, made four from deep and grabbed 10 rebounds for Oregon State (12-16, 4-13 Pac-12), which entered the game on an 11-game road losing streak.

Tyler Bilodeau added 18 points for Oregon State. Dexter Akanno chipped in with 11. The Beavers shot 53% (29 of 55) overall, made 19 of 23 free throws and outrebounded the Cardinal 39-22.

Maxime Raynaud, who leads Stanford averaging 14.8 points, scored 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Brandon Angel added 15 points for Stanford (12-15, 7-10), which made seven 3-pointers but was 16 of 24 (67%) at the free-throw line.

Stanford’s Spencer Jones entered two 3s shy of surpassing Chasson Randle’s (2011-2015) program-record 304 from long range. He made two 3s to start the game and broke the record at the 17-minute mark. Jones made three 3s and scored 11 first-half points, and he finished with 13 points before fouling out with about five minutes left.

Pope scored 17 points and Bilodeau and Rataj combined for 17 more as the Beavers shot 52% (14 of 27) in the first half for a 38-32 advantage. Raynaud scored 19 first-half points for the Cardinal.

A 14-0 run gave Stanford a 50-47 lead with 12:30 remaining. It was then tied twice before Oregon State pulled away on a 17-6 surge for a 71-60 advantage with 4:25 left. Stanford cut the deficit to 78-71 but didn’t get closer.

Oregon State plays at Oregon on Wednesday.

Stanford plays the first of three consecutive road games, starting with Utah on Thursday.

San Francisco 92, Pepperdine 68

SAN FRANCISCO — Ndewedo Newbury scored 19 points off the bench to propel San Francisco to a 92-68 romp over Pepperdine on Saturday night.

Newbury made 9 of 12 shots and added five rebounds and three assists for the Dons (22-7, 11-3 West Coast Conference). Jonathan Mogbo scored 14 on 7-for-10 shooting before fouling out. Mike Sharavjamts and Marcus Williamson both scored 12 with Williamson adding eight assists. Reserves Malik Thomas and freshman Ryan Beasley scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Jevon Porter led the Waves (12-18, 5-10) with 23 points. He made 7 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer and 8 of 12 foul shots. Houston Mallette added 15 points. Michael Ajayi scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Saint Mary’s 88, San Diego 62

MORAGA — Mitchell Saxen scored 20 points and No. 18 Saint Mary’s won its 15th straight game to wrap up at least a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title with a victory over San Diego on Saturday night.

The Gaels (23-6, 14-0) have the longest active winning streak in the nation and wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the WCC tournament in Las Vegas next month. Saint Mary’s can win its first outright regular-season conference title since 2012 with a win Thursday night at Pepperdine.

Alex Ducas had 18 points on six 3-pointers to go with 12 rebounds, Aidan Mahaney added 15 points and Augustas Marciulionis had 13 points and 10 assists for the Gaels.

Deuce Turner scored 20 points to lead San Diego (16-13, 6-8).