College basketball roundup: Cal men stun Oregon

Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 33 points and visiting Cal earned its first win in Eugene and the Pac-12 Conference’s biggest upset of the season, smacking the Ducks 78-64 on Saturday.

Cal grabbed the lead with a 24-0 run in the first half and maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the entire second half.

The Golden Bears (11-15, 4-11) had struggled through 10 straight losses and had not won a road game coming into this week’s road trip to Oregon. They posted their first road win Thursday, beating the Beavers 63-61.

Oregon jumped out to a 12-5 lead almost five minutes into the game but Cal answered with 24 unanswered points to take a 27-12 lead and by the time Shepherd threw down a dunk with two seconds left in the half the Golden Bears held a 38-22 advantage.

Shepherd, the lone Cal player to reach double-figure scoring, was 13 of 15 from the free-throw line and hit 9 of 15 shots from the field while the Golden Bears shot 26 of 50 (52%) as a team. Shepherd grabbed seven rebounds, had three assists and made four steals.

Oregon came into the game having won 10 of its last 11 games, including its last four straight, but hit just 22 of 58 shots from the field, including 5 of 27 (37.9%) from behind the 3-point arc.

Will Richardson led Oregon (16-7, 9-3) with 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Quincy Guerrier added 15 points and De’Vion Harmon contributed 11.

Stanford rolls past Oregon State

Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a season-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and visiting Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night.

Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford (15-10, 8-7 Pac-12).

Brandon Angel hit a 3-pointer and added a dunk about a minute later to make it 30-28 with 3:45 left in the first half and the Cardinal never again trailed.

Oregon State (3-18, 1-10 Pac-12) has lost nine in a row since beating Utah 88-76 at the end of December.

Jarod Lucas scored 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the Beavers. Warith Alatishe made 6 of 8 from the field and finished with 14 points and Ahmad Rand added 10.

Ingram scored in the paint to make it 37-32 just before halftime. He opened the second half with a 3-pointer and then made a layup before Jones, Raynaud and Silva each made a 3 to cap a 14-7 spurt that gave the Cardinal a 10-point lead with 14 minutes to play.

Stanford shot 59% (29 of 49) from the field and made 10 of 23 from 3-point range. The Cardinal outrebounded Oregon State 34-19 and outscored the Beavers 18-2 in second-chance points.

San Francisco tops Santa Clara

Yauhen Massalski had 19 points and 10 rebounds as visiting San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 74-58 on Saturday.

Khalil Shabazz added 11 points and 10 rebounds for San Francisco (21-6, 8-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Jamaree Bouyea had 12 points and Gabe Stefanini 11.

Jalen Williams had 16 points for the Broncos (17-9, 7-4), whose four-game win streak ended. Josip Vrankic added 14 points.

Spartans fall to Wyoming

Graham Ike had 25 points and 18 rebounds as visiting Wyoming romped past San Jose State 74-52 on Saturday night.

Hunter Maldonado added 23 points for the Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Mountain West Conference).

Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 19 points for the Spartans (7-17, 0-12), who have lost 12 straight games. Majok Kuath added 13 points.

Trey Anderson, the Spartans’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

Saint Mary’s can’t stop Gonzaga

Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat No. 22 Saint Mary’s 75-58 on Saturday night and win its 14th straight.

Julian Strawther hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes to choke off a Saint Mary’s comeback. Andrew Nembhard added 16 points and Chet Holmgren had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Zags (21-2, 10-0 West Coast Conference), who have won a nation-leading 66 consecutive home games.

With top-ranked Auburn losing to Arkansas earlier this week, the door is open for the Zags to return to the No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday.

Tommy Kuhse scored 16 points and Matthias Tass had 14 for Saint Mary’s (20-6, 8-3), which is ranked for the first time this season. But the Gaels ended up with two losses (Santa Clara on Tuesday and Gonzaga) and a win (San Diego on Thursday) for the week.

Saint Mary’s women fall to BYU

Shaylee Gonzales scored a career-high 35 points with seven steals and six assists and No. 20 BYU pulled away from Saint Mary’s for an 84-69 road win on Saturday.

The Gaels led for a good part of the first half but a Gonzales jumper in the final minute of the third quarter had the Cougars on top 64-61.

Then Gonzales and the Cougars took over, outscoring Saint Mary’s 20-8 with a 7-0 run before closing the game with an 11-0 run. Gonzales had nine points in the quarter.

Paisley Harding scored 18 points for BYU (21-2, 11-1 West Coast Conference), Lauren Gustin scored 15 points with 11 rebounds for her 13th double-double, and Tegan Graham added 11 points.

Ali Bamberger scored 17 points with nine rebounds to lead the Gaels (12-12, 6-7).