College basketball roundup: Cal, Saint Mary’s men fall short

Mouhamed Gueye had 20 points and 10 rebounds, TJ Bamba scored 19 points, and Washington State defeated Cal 63-57 on Saturday in Berkeley for the Cougars’ fifth straight win.

Cal made only four field goals in the first eight minutes of the second half but was able to tie the score at 39 on a pair of free throws by Kuany Kuany with 11:22 remaining. The Cougars did not surrender the lead and a jumper by Gueye gave them a 53-44 lead with 4:37 left. A dunk by Bamba made it 57-47 with 1:37 to go and his free throws at 1:02 gave the Cougars their largest lead, 59-48.

The score was tied four times but the Cougars (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) never trailed.

Joel Brown had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Golden Bears (3-26, 2-16). Kuany had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Monty Bowser scored 10 points. Cal, which had a 12-game losing streak earlier in the season, has now last 13 in a row.

Shooting statistics were similar for both teams. Cal hit on 37% to WSU’s 33%. The Cougars made 6 of 25 3-pointers (24%) to Cal’s 5 of 18 (28%). WSU made 21 of 26 free throws (81%) and Cal hit on 14 of 18 (78%).

Gueye, who finished with a Pac-12 best 14th double-double of the season, had 11 points to help Washington State grab a 29-26 at halftime.

Washington State completed a sweep of the Bay Area schools in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1981-1983.

The Cougars next travel to play Washington on Thursday to close out the regular season.

The Golden Bears end the regular season with road games at Oregon on Thursday and Oregon State on Saturday.

Gonzaga tops Saint Mary’s for WCC title

Drew Timme scored 19 points and No. 12 Gonzaga clinched a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title with a 77-68 win over visiting No. 15 Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

Anton Watson had 17 points and Malachi Smith added 13 off the bench for the Bulldogs, who have won or shared the conference title in 11 straight seasons. Gonzaga (25-5, 14-2) also reached the 25-win mark for the 16th season in a row — and avenged a loss to the Gaels earlier this month in Moraga.

Logan Johnson led the Gaels (25-6, 14-2) with 27 points after a 29-point performance against Pacific in the team’s last game.

Because the teams shared the regular-season title, the WCC will use the NCAA’s NET rankings to determine the top seed for the conference tournament. That’s expected to be determined Sunday. Entering Saturday’s matchup, Saint Mary’s was ranked No. 7 and Gonzaga No. 10 in the NET rankings.

Should the higher seed advance in every round of the conference tourney, the Gaels will face No. 4 seed Loyola Marymount — the only team to beat both Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s this season — in the semifinal round.

Saint Mary’s outscored Gonzaga in the second half, but couldn’t overcome a 13-point halftime deficit. A 3-pointer by Joshua Jefferson cut the lead to five with 3:03 to play, but Watson’s dunk and four free throws by Gonzaga pushed the game back to double digits with 1:22 remaining.

Two free throws from Johnson cut the lead to six with 29.8 seconds to play, but a dunk by Timme and free throws from Julian Strawther iced the game.

Gonzaga broke an early deadlock with Saint Mary’s to take an eight-point lead after Randy Bennett turned to his bench for the first time with 11:42 remaining in the first.

The Gaels got within three points, but Smith scored six of his eight first-half points to help Gonzaga close the final six minutes of the half on a 15-7 run. The Zags led by as many as 19 before taking a 13-point lead to the locker room. Saint Mary’s had three separate three-minute stretches without a field goal in the first.

The Zags held Aidan Mahaney scoreless for the first 25 minutes, but Mahaney threatened to be the star for the second straight game. The freshman scored eight points in the second half to close the lead to six, but Gonzaga held him without a field goal the rest of the way.

San Jose State tops Boise State in overtime

Omari Moore scored 24 points, five in the overtime, as San Jose State beat visiting Boise State 74-68 on Saturday night.

Moore shot 10 for 26, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (17-12, 8-8 Mountain West Conference). Robert Vaihola scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Garrett Anderson recorded 13 points and was 3-of-10 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Broncos (22-7, 12-4) were led by Chibuzo Agbo, who posted 17 points. Boise State also got 14 points from Marcus Shaver Jr. Tyson Degenhart also put up 13 points.