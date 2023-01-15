College basketball roundup: Cal, Stanford men fall short

Keion Brooks Jr. finished with 26 points, Noah Williams scored a season-high 22 and Washington rallied to beat visiting Cal 81-78 in overtime Saturday.

The Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12 Conference) forced overtime with a late 6-0 run. Brooks made two free throws with 2:23 left. Williams hit a jumper at the 1:21 mark and Brooks scored with 12 seconds left to force the extra period tied at 63.

Brooks and Koren Johnson scored six points apiece, Williams added four and the Huskies never trailed in OT. Grant Newell’s 3-pointer pulled the Golden Bears (3-15, 2-5) within 79-78 with six seconds left. Brooks made two free throws two seconds later and Johnson blocked Sam Alajiki’s 3-pointer at the buzzer to preserve the win.

Brooks sank 9 of 17 shots with two 3-pointers for Washington. He added 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double and fourth of the season. Williams made 10 of 15 shots with two 3-pointers.

Newell, a freshman, topped Cal with a season-high 21 points. He added 10 rebounds for his second double-double. Lars Thiemann contributed 13 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Joel Brown had 12 points and five assists.

Newell had 10 points in the first half, Clayton and Thiemann scored nine and eight, respectively, and Cal built a 33-26 lead at intermission.

Washington beat the Golden Bears for a fourth straight time.

The Huskies hit the road to play Colorado on Thursday and Utah on Saturday.

The Golden Bears return home to host Oregon on Wednesday and Oregon State on Sunday.

Washington State outlasts Stanford

Andrej Jakimovski scored a season-high 17 points, DJ Rodman added 15 and Washington State held off visiting Stanford 60-59 on Saturday night.

Jakimovski, who missed the first 10 games with a foot injury, was 6 of 8 from the field and matched his career best with five 3-pointers while playing a season-high 31 minutes. Rodman added four 3s for Washington State (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12), which has won four of its last five games.

Rodman’s 3 gave the Cougars a 60-55 lead with 2:05 to play. The Cardinal’s Spencer Jones hit a jumper, and Maxime Raynaud's layup capped the scoring with 22 seconds left. Jakimovski missed a free throw on the next possession, but then Harrison Ingram missed a jumper, Raynaud a 3-point attempt and Brandon Angel a dunk for the Cardinal to end it.

Raynaud scored 16 points to lead Stanford (5-12, 0-7). Ingram and Jones each finished with 14 points.

Ingram made 6 of 10 with a pair of 3s for the Cardinal in the first half as they built a 34-31 lead at halftime. The Cougars opened the second half on a 9-5 surge, capped by a Jakimovski 3-pointer, for a 40-39 lead with 14:05 to play and led the rest of the way.

Washington State has won five straight in the series.

Washington State plays at Utah on Thursday. Stanford hosts Oregon State on Thursday.

UC Davis holds off Fullerton

Elijah Pepper had 29 points and UC Davis beat visiting CSU Fullerton 83-79 on Saturday night.

Pepper added three steals for the Aggies (10-7, 3-2 Big West Conference). Christian Anigwe and Ty Johnson had 16 points apiece.

Jalen Harris led the way for the Titans (9-9, 3-3) with 19 points and five assists. Max Jones had 17 points, three steals and two blocks. Grayson Carper had 12 points and Tory San Antonio 11 points and 12 rebounds.

These two teams both play Monday. UC Davis visits UCSD, while CSU Fullerton hosts CSU Bakersfield.

Sacramento State tops NAU

Zach Chappell’s 16 points helped Sacramento State defeat visiting Northern Arizona 59-56 Saturday night.

Chappell shot 6 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Hornets (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Austin Patterson scored 11 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 6 from distance). Akolda Mawein shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Xavier Fuller led the way for the Lumberjacks (5-14, 1-5) with 20 points.