College basketball roundup: No. 18 Saint Mary’s men top No. 12 Gonzaga in OT

Aidan Mahaney scored 18 points and took the game over in crunch time, leading No. 18 Saint Mary’s to a 78-70 overtime win over No. 12 Gonzaga on Saturday night for the host Gaels’ 12th straight victory.

Mahaney scored or assisted on 19 of 21 points in a stretch that started with the Gaels (21-4, 10-0 West Coast Conference) trailing by four points with five minutes to play in regulation.

The freshman put Saint Mary’s in control in overtime when he banked in a 3-pointer and then found Mitchell Saxen with a no-look pass for a layup that made it 70-64.

The Bulldogs (19-5, 8-2), who didn’t trail for the final 37 minutes of regulation, couldn’t catch up and fell two games behind in the conference race.

Drew Timme scored 23 points to lead Gonzaga, but got little help offensively from the rest of his team.

Saxen added 15 points for Saint Mary’s and Alex Ducas scored 14.

The Gaels have been the only team really to challenge the Bulldogs in the WCC for more than the past decade, with their 10 wins against Gonzaga since the start of the 2009-10 season more than triple the second-best team.

This was the 10th time these teams have met when both were ranked, with Gonzaga winning eight of the first nine. But the Gaels came into this one as the favorite for a change and followed up last year’s home win over the Bulldogs with another one.

Saint Mary’s played from behind for most of the night as Gonzaga got out to an 11-point lead in the first half.

But the Gaels got back into it late in the second half with Mahaney converting a three-point play and Logan Johnson hitting a 3-points to cut a eight-point deficit to two with less than six minutes to play.

Mahaney, who started the game 1 for 10, then hit four straight drives to help Saint Mary’s tie it at 57 with 3:22 to play.

The teams traded baskets in the final minute of regulation with Julian Strawther hitting a floater with 33.8 seconds left and Saxen answering with 5.5 seconds remaining for Saint Mary’s to send it to overtime.

Gonzaga next hosts San Francisco on Thursday night, while Saint Mary’s visits Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

San Jose State breezes past Wyoming

Omari Moore scored 29 points as San Jose State beat visiting Wyoming 84-64 on Saturday night.

Moore added six rebounds and six assists for the Spartans (14-9, 5-5 Mountain West Conference). Sage Tolbert scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Alvaro Cardenas Torre was 5-of-9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Hunter Maldonado finished with 34 points for the Cowboys (7-15, 2-8). Wyoming also got 12 points from Jeremiah Oden. Xavier Dusell also had six points.

San Jose State took the lead with 11:07 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-28 at halftime, with Moore racking up 14 points. San Jose State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 12 points. They outscored Wyoming by nine points in the final half, as Moore led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

San Jose State plays Tuesday against Fresno State on the road, and Wyoming hosts UNLV on Wednesday.

Sacramento State falls to Idaho in overtime

Divant’e Moffitt scored 30 points as Idaho beat Sacramento State 82-76 in overtime on Saturday night.

Moffitt shot 13 of 18 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky Conference). Isaac Jones scored 25 points and added seven rebounds. Trey Smith finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

Cameron Wilbon finished with 16 points for the Hornets (12-12, 5-6). Callum McRae added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Sacramento State. In addition, Austin Patterson finished with 13 points.

Idaho plays Saturday against Eastern Washington at home, while Sacramento State visits Northern Arizona on Thursday.

BYU tops Pacific

Fousseyni Traore finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds to power BYU to an 81-66 victory over visiting Pacific on Saturday night.

Gideon George added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (16-10, 6-5 West Coast Conference). Jaxson Robinson scored 11.

The Tigers (12-13, 5-5) were led by Jordan Ivy-Curry with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Judson Martindale added 10 points, while Donovan Williams scored nine.

BYU took the lead with 3:55 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-30 at halftime.

Both teams next play Thursday. BYU visits Pepperdine and Pacific visits Portland.

No. 17 Gonzaga women roll past San Francisco

Kaylynne Truong had seven 3-pointers and 27 points, both career highs, with six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled to a 78-56 win over San Francisco on Saturday.

The nation’s best 3-point shooting team at 41.1%, the Bulldogs made 13 of 24 (54%) from distance, better than their 14 of 33 (39%) inside the arc. They also made 11 of 12 free throws.

McKayla Williams made 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Gonzaga (22-3, 12-1 West Coast Conference), which bounced back from having its 14-game winning streak snapped with a 77-72 loss at Santa Clara on Thursday. Yvonne Ejim added 16 points with nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs remain tied for the league lead with Portland heading into next Saturday’s game in Spokane, Washington.

Jasmine Gayles scored 14 points for the Dons (15-9, 5-7), who lost the first meeting 63-52 after trailing by two with six minutes to go, and Kennedy Dickie added 12.

Truong hit four 3-pointers, her last one in the final minute and Ejim’s buzzer-beater from beyond half court, gave Gonzaga a 23-16 lead after one quarter. Williams’ 3 gave the Bulldogs a 34-20 lead midway through the second quarter before the Dons ran off seven straight.

With Truong and Williams scoring 12 each, Gonzaga, which made 7 of 11 3-pointers, led 36-27 at the half.

Brynn Maxwell, who has made a 3 in every game and leads the nation at 52.2%, made the first of her two triples in the third quarter when Gonzaga stretched the lead to 61-44. She was 2-for-4 for the game.