College basketball roundup: Stanford, Cal men edged in close contests

Chris Duarte had 17 of his 24 points in the final 10 minutes and visiting Oregon held off Stanford for a 71-68 win on Thursday night.

Duarte’s 3-pointer with 3:55 left gave the Ducks (15-5, 10-4 Pac-12) the lead for good at 65-64. Chandler Lawson followed 48 seconds later with a dunk for a three-point lead and Oregon made 4 of 6 from the foul line to hang on.

Oregon kept its conference title hopes alive with four regular season games remaining on its schedule.

LJ Figueroa added 13 points, Eugene Omoruyi had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Eric Williams Jr. scored 10 for the Ducks.

Ziaire Williams scored seven of his 12 points during a 13-4 run that gave the Cardinal (14-10, 10-8) their largest lead of the game at 56-50 with 9:06 to go.

Jaiden Delaire led Stanford with 15 points. Daejon Davis scored 13 and Spencer Jones added 11.

The Cardinal’s leading scorer and rebounder, Oscar da Silva, missed the game due to a lower extremity injury.

Oregon State beats Cal

Roman Silva scored 13 of his career-high 15 points in the second half and visiting Oregon State beat Cal 59-57 on Thursday night.

Silva made 6 of 8 shots from the field. He scored seven as the Beavers (12-11, 8-9 Pac-12) opened the second half with a 15-4 run to take the lead for good.

Oregon State matched its largest lead at 57-50 on Ethan Thompson’s jumper with four minutes left. Makale Foreman answered with a 3-pointer for the Golden Bears (8-18, 3-16), the last field goal of the game with 3:29 left.

Thompson had 12 points, Jarod Lucas scored 10, and Warith Alatishe had 11 rebounds to go with seven points. The Beavers were 0-for-10 from 3-point range. The Bears were 2-for-17 from the arc.

Matt Bradley had 20 points and Andre Kelly added 15 for Cal, which made its first seven field goal attempts of the game and led by 12 after seven minutes of play.

It was Oregon State’s first win at Cal since 2009.

BYU outlasts SF men

Alex Barcello had a career-high 29 points as BYU defeated visiting San Francisco 79-73 on Thursday night.

Barcello hit 10 of 13 shots, including 7 of 7 from beyond the arc, a BYU record.

Caleb Lohner had 13 points and nine rebounds for BYU (18-5, 9-3 West Coast Conference). Gideon George added 11 points. Brandon Averette had 10 points.

Julian Rishwain scored a career-high 25 points for the Dons (10-12, 4-8), who have now lost five games in a row. Jamaree Bouyea added 16 points. Khalil Shabazz had 12 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Dons this season. BYU defeated San Francisco 72-63 on Jan. 16.