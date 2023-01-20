College basketball roundup: Stanford men get 1st Pac-12 win

Spencer Jones and Michael Jones each scored 18 points and Stanford broke through at the defensive end to earn its first Pac-12 Conference win, knocking off visiting Oregon State 67-46 on Thursday night.

The Cardinal built a 31-22 lead by intermission, but the Beavers battled back to start the second half behind 3-pointers from Tyler Bilodeau and Glenn Taylor Jr. and a layup from Dexter Akanno to get within one less than three minutes into the period.

Harrison Ingram and Maxime Raynaud each got to the basket for layups and Spencer Jones knocked down a 3. When Raynaud dunked with 13:21 left, the Cardinal was back in front by double digits and cruised home.

Stanford (6-12, 1-7 Pac-12) had lost seven straight games to start the conference season and the win snapped a five-game loss string.

Spencer Jones hit 4 of 8 from distance and Michael Jones hit 4 of 6. Ingram finished with eight rebounds and six assists and Raynaud added 12 points with six boards. Stanford hit 26 of 58 from, the field (44.8%) and checked the Beavers on 14 of 41 shooting (34.1%), including 7 of 21 from distance.

Stanford plays host to Oregon on Saturday. Oregon State plays at Cal on Sunday.

San Francisco men roll past Pacific

Zane Meeks had 17 points in San Francisco’s 78-57 win against visiting Pacific on Thursday.

Meeks was 6 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Dons (13-9, 2-5 West Coast Conference). Josh Kunen added 13 points while shooting 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Tyrell Roberts was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Donovan Williams led the Tigers (10-11, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry added 11 points and two steals for Pacific. In addition, Moe Odum finished with eight points.

San Francisco took the lead with 11:23 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Kunen led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 41-22 at the break. San Francisco outscored Pacific by two points over the final half, while Meeks led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

These two teams both play Saturday. San Francisco hosts BYU while Pacific hosts Gonzaga.

Saint Mary’s men rout Pacific

Logan Johnson’s 17 points helped visiting Saint Mary’s defeat Pepperdine 73-44 on Thursday.

Johnson also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Gaels (17-4, 6-0 West Coast Conference). Alex Ducas scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Kyle Bowen shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The Gaels picked up their eighth straight win.

Houston Mallette finished with 15 points and two steals for the Waves (7-13, 0-6). Carson Basham added six points and two blocks for Pepperdine. Jevon Porter also had six points and two steals. The loss was the Waves' seventh in a row.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 15:16 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Ducas led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 33-24 at the break.

Saint Mary’s pulled away with a 17-1 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 30 points. They outscored Pepperdine by 20 points in the final half, as Johnson led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Saint Mary’s hosts Santa Clara while Pepperdine visits Portland.

UC Riverside men edge UC Davis

Flynn Cameron scored 19 points and Zyon Pullin’s layup with 2.6 seconds to play gave visiting UC Riverside a 74-72 victory over UC Davis 74-72 on Thursday night.

Elijah Pepper’s desperation heave from 60 feet for UC Davis was short to end it.

Cameron had eight rebounds for the Highlanders (14-6, 7-1 Big West Conference). Jamal Hartwell II was 5-of-12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 14 points. Lachlan Olbrich recorded 12 points and Pullin finished with eight.

The Aggies (11-8, 4-3) were led in scoring by Christian Anigwe, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Elijah Pepper added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for UC Davis. Ty Johnson also recorded 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Both teams play Saturday. UC Riverside hosts Hawaii while UC Davis hosts Cal Poly.

Idaho State men hold off Sacramento State

Brayden Parker scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Idaho State beat visiting Sacramento State 65-61 on Thursday night.

Miguel Tomley and Kolby Lee added 10 points apiece for the Bengals (7-12, 4-2 Big Sky Conference).