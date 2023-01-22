College basketball roundup: Stanford men hold off Oregon

Spencer Jones scored 16 points, Harrison Ingram added 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals and Stanford beat visiting Oregon 71-64 Saturday night.

Stanford (7-12, 2-7 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games following a string of five straight losses that capped a stretch of nine in 11 games.

Will Richardson hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring, but Brandon Angel answered with a layup 11 seconds later and Jones followed with a 3 that made it 5-3 with 17:46 left in the first half.

The Cardinal led the rest of the way.

Jermaine Couisnard hit 8-of-8 free throws and led Oregon (11-9, 5-4) with 18 points but made just 4 of 12 from the field and 2 of 9 from behind the arc. Rivaldo Soares added 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 11. N’Faly Dante had 15 rebounds, two blocks and a steal to go along with nine points.

Stanford made 26 of 52 from the field, 9 of 23 (39.1%) from 3-point range and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Couisnard made two pairs of free throws to pull the Ducks within three points late in the first half, but Isa Silva scored in the lane to make it 42-37 at intermission. Michael O’Connell converted a traditional three-point play to open the scoring in the second half and Ingram followed with a 3-pointer to give Stanford an 11-point lead with 18 minutes to play.

Oregon went more than five minutes without a made field goal after Couisnard scored in the paint to make it 59-49 with 7:11 left. The Cardinal scored missed six consecutive shots during that drought but outscored the Ducks 9-2 to take a 17-point lead with 1:54 remaining.

Oregon, which had won back-to-back games beginning with an 87-68 home win over then-No. 19 Arizona last Saturday, was 9-of-30 (30%) shooting from the field and made just 4 of 16 from 3-point range in the second half.

Michael Jones scored 10 points for Stanford.

Oregon returns home to play Thursday against Colorado.

Stanford plays the third of four consecutive home games Wednesday in a non-conference matchup with Chicago State.

San Francisco holds off BYU

Tyrell Robert scored 30 points to lead San Francisco over visiting BYU 82-74 on Saturday night.

Roberts was 6-of-12 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 14 for 16 from the free-throw line for the Dons (14-9, 3-5 West Coast Conference). Khalil Shabazz added 21 points and five rebounds, while Zane Meeks scored 13.

The Cougars (14-9, 4-4) were led by Rudi Williams' 28 points. Gideon George added 12 points and three steals, while Jaxson Robinson scored 11.

San Francisco took the lead with 18:44 remaining in the first half and did not give it up.

Both teams next play Saturday. San Francisco visits San Diego while BYU hosts Saint Mary’s.

Utah State edges past San Jose State

Steven Ashworth scored 19 points, Max Shulga sealed the victory with a free throw with five seconds left and Utah State rallied to beat San Jose State 75-74 on Saturday night.

Ashworth added six assists for the Aggies (16-4, 5-2 Mountain West Conference). Shulga had 15 points with five rebounds, while Daniel Akin scored 13.

Tibet Gorener finished with 20 points for the Spartans (12-8, 3-4). Alvaro Cardenas Torre added 17 points, four assists and three steals. Omari Moore contributed 16 points and eight assists.

Ashworth had 16 points in the second half for the Aggies, who trailed 37-30 at intermission.

Utah State’s next game is Wednesday against San Diego State on the road. San Jose State hosts Air Force on Tuesday.

Saint Mary’s rolls past Santa Clara

Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points as Saint Mary’s beat visiting Santa Clara 77-58 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory.

Mahaney shot 8 for 15 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, for the Gaels (18-4, 7-0 West Coast Conference). Mitchell Saxen had 14 points and five rebounds. Logan Johnson scored 13.

Carlos Stewart finished with 17 points for the Broncos (16-6, 4-3). Keshawn Justice added 12 points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 14:13 left in the first half and never looked back.

The two teams both play Saturday. Saint Mary’s visits BYU while Santa Clara hosts Pacific.

Pacific falls to Gonzaga

Drew Timme scored 24 of his career-high 38 points in the second half, including 18 straight points during one stretch, and No. 6 Gonzaga pulled away in the closing minutes for a 99-90 win over host Pacific on Saturday night.

Gonzaga (17-4, 6-1 WCC) rebounded after seeing its 75-game home win streak come to an end with Thursday’s stunning loss to Loyola Marymount. It wasn’t the strongest defensive effort by the Bulldogs, but Timme and fellow forward Anton Watson were unstoppable on the interior.

Timme made 17 of 23 shots and almost all of them within a couple feet of the rim. Watson added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Bulldogs outscored Pacific 58-38 in the paint. Timme’s night would have been even bigger, but he was just 4 of 10 at the foul line.