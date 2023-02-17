College basketball roundup: Stanford men put scare into UCLA before loss

February 16, 2023, 10:37PM
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 26 points and No. 4 UCLA rallied in the second half to beat Stanford 73-64 on Thursday night and improve to 14-0 at home this season.

Jaylen Clark added 16 points for the first-place Bruins (22-4, 13-2 Pac-12), who have won five in a row overall. They have won 22 consecutive home games dating to last season.

Michael Jones scored 15 points to lead Stanford (11-15, 5-10), and Harrison Ingram added 13. Maxime Raynaud had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Spencer Jones, the Cardinal’s leading scorer at 13.7 points per game, was held to six.

The Bruins burst out to start the second half. They outscored the Cardinal 16-4 to take a 43-36 lead. Clark stole the ball from Michael O’Connell and dunked, then he hit a 3-pointer before Jaquez completed a three-point play to cap the spurt.

Stanford responded with a 14-2 run, including 12 in a row, to go back in front, 50-45. Michael Jones scored seven straight points and Spencer Jones dunked.

The Cardinal had five players in foul trouble in the second half: O’Connell, Michael Jones, Spencer Jones, Ingram and Raynaud. O'Connell fouled out in the closing seconds.

Four times the Bruins clawed within one. Clark grabbed a defensive rebound and streaked down the court to dunk and put UCLA ahead, 58-57.

After Ingram’s jumper cut the Bruins' lead to one, Will McClendon hit a high-arcing 3-pointer in front of UCLA’s bench that extended their lead to 63-59. UCLA made all eight of its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Stanford controlled the first half and led 31-27. The Cardinal were better than the Bruins in shooting (48%), rebounding (22-15), bench points (10-5) and paint points (22-12). Stanford was in front for 17 1/2 minutes of the half, and its largest lead was eight points.

Cal no match for USC

Drew Peterson scored a career-high 30 points and USC set a season-high for points as the Trojans blew out visiting Cal, 97-60 on Thursday night.

USC led by as many as 40 points in the final minutes of the game and the 37-point margin of victory is its largest in Pac-12 Conference play since 2009.

USC shot a blistering 58.9% from the field, hitting 33 of 56 shots from the field, including 12 of 23 from beyond the arc. Peterson and Boogie Ellis combined to score 52 points — more than Cal had scored when the pair finally checked out with just over four minutes left to play.

Peterson and Ellis both hit 3-pointers as USC (18-8, 10-5) opened the game on a 13-0 run over the first five minutes and held a 27-point advantage at intermission, leading 50-23.

Peterson was 9 of 14 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from deep, and hit 8 of 9 from the line with seven rebounds and six assists. Ellis finished with 22 points on 6 of 13 shooting from the field, including 4 of 8 from distance, and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line. Kobe Johnson scored 15 points and Oziyah Sellers was a perfect 4 for 4 from the field, 2 for 2 from deep, to finish with 11 points.

Monty Bowser scored 13 points and ND Okafor and Kuany Kuany each added 11 for Cal (3-23, 2-13).

Saint Mary’s hangs on to beat San Diego

Mitchell Saxen had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Aidan Mahaney added 13 points for the visiting No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels, who didn’t score in the last 7:05 but held off hobbled but determined San Diego 62-59 Thursday night for their 14th win in 15 games.

The Gaels (23-5, 12-1 West Coast Conference), who continue to lead Gonzaga atop the WCC with three games to play, went ahead 54-31 on a 3-pointer by Mahaney with 14:17 left but let the Toreros slowly get back into the game. The Gaels missed their final seven field goal attempts.

San Diego closed to 62-58 with 32.3 seconds left on a layup by Wayne McKinney III. The Toreros trapped and Augustas Marciulionis lost the ball out of bounds with 14.4 seconds remaining.

McKinney was fouled on a layup but made just one of two free throws to make it 62-59. Mahaney missed the front end of a one-and-one with two seconds left and USD’s Neel Beniwal missed a desperation heave from three-quarter court at the buzzer.

Marciulionis had 11 points for Saint Mary’s.

Nic Lynch scored 17 points and Beniwal added 11 for USD (11-17, 4-10). The Toreros were without four regular starters, including leading scorer Marcellus Earlington (17.6 points per game) and leading rebounder Eric Williams Jr. (9.5 per game).

The Gaels led 12-11 midway through the first half and then began pulling away. They scored the last 14 points of the half for a 39-20 lead thanks to a strong inside game by Saxen and two 3-pointers by Marciulionis.

Santa Clara stuns BYU at home

Brandin Podziemski had 26 points as Santa Clara beat BYU in Provo for the first time since 1972, topping the Cougars 81-74 on Thursday night.

Podziemski had 12 rebounds for the Broncos (20-8, 8-5 West Coast Conference). Keshawn Justice added 19 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Parker Braun was 3 of 6 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

The Cougars (16-13, 6-8) were led by Rudi Williams, who recorded 20 points and two steals. Fousseyni Traore added 13 points and 10 rebounds for BYU. In addition, Spencer Johnson finished with 11 points and three steals.

Santa Clara took the lead with 15:47 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 47-30 at halftime, with Podziemski racking up 14 points. Santa Clara was outscored by BYU in the second half by 10 points, with Podziemski scoring a team-high 12 points in the final half.

San Francisco tops Pacific

Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points, Tyrell Roberts added 25 and visiting San Francisco beat Pacific 76-68 on Thursday night.

Shabazz made 6 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws for the Dons (17-12, 6-8 West Coast Conference). Roberts hit 9 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers. Shabazz added five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Roberts had five rebounds and three steals.

Keylan Boone had 18 points to lead the Tigers (13-15, 6-7). Moe Odum and Luke Avdalovic scored 10 points apiece.

Sacramento State falls short against Weber State

Dillon Jones finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds to power visiting Weber State to a 52-49 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting for the Wildcats (14-13, 9-5 Big Sky Conference). Alex Tew recorded 11 points.

Zach Chappell had 17 points and four assists to pace the Hornets (12-15, 5-9), who have lost six straight. Akolda Mawein added 11 points.

UNLV women roll past San Jose State

Alyssa Brown scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Desi-Rae Young had a double-double and No. 23 UNLV clinched its second straight Mountain West Conference regular-season championship, beating visiting San Jose State 77-60 on Thursday night.

Brown made all eight of her shot attempts, while Young scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds, Alyssa Durazo-Frescas added 14 points, Justice Ethridge scored 10 and Essence Booker distributed 12 assists for the Lady Rebels.

Nailea Nicholas scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and reserve Amhyia Moreland scored 10 for San Jose State.

UNLV moved its home winning streak to 18 games — the third-longest active streak Division I women’s basketball. UNLV’s 16-game overall win streak is second only to No. 1 South Carolina’s 39 consecutive wins.

Showing up in the Top 25 for the first time since 1994, the Lady Rebels (25-2, 15-0) outscored San Jose State 19-4 in the second quarter and were never threatened thereafter.

Nicholas’ basket reduced the Spartan's deficit to 22-18 with 6:52 left before halftime. But after a two-and-a-half minute scoring drought by both squads, UNLV erupted on a 15-0 run with Brown scoring eight points on four layups and Young scoring five.

San Jose State (3-22, 1-13) will attempt to end its six-game losing streak when it faces New Mexico on the road Saturday. UNLV has some time off before hosting Utah State on Feb. 23.

Gonzaga women hold off Pacific

Kaylynne Truong hit 7 of 9 3-pointers and scored 21 points, B rynn Maxwell added four 3-pointers and 17 points and No. 20 Gonzaga rolled to a 69-58 win over Pacific on Thursday night.

Truong hit three 3-pointers in an early 13-0 run that gave Gonzaga a 17-3 lead. With Maxwell hitting a 3 just before the buzzer — which gave her a 3 in every game this season — the Bulldogs lead 20-7 after one quarter.

Gonzaga (24-3, 14-1 West Coast Conference) won its 19th straight at home with the nation's leading 3-point shooting team (41.4%) going 12 of 23 behind the arc and shooting 47% overall despite a 3 of 13 fourth quarter.

Liz Smith scored 13 points and Sam Ashby 12 for the Tigers (12-15, 7-9), who lost the first meeting with the Zags 81-78 but had won five straight.

The game was even in the second quarter and the Bulldogs led 35-24 at the break.

Gonzaga shot 5 of 12 from 3-point range and 50% overall while the Tigers were 2 of 12 behind the arc and shot 30%.

McKayla Williams started a 12-0 run with a layup and ended it with a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to give Gonzaga a 49-27 lead and Maxwell's four-point play at the two-minute mark made it a 25-point lead.

Truong had two 3-pointers in an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to restore the 25-point lead before Pacific scored 13 straight.

Gonzaga, which got starter Eliza Hollingsworth back after missing five games and Maud Huijbens, who had been out since November, plays its final home game Saturday afternoon against Saint Mary’s. The injured pair combined for 12 points and 10 rebounds.

