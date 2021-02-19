College basketball roundup: Stanford men roll past Washington

Oscar da Silva scored 18 points, Jaiden Delaire added 15 points, and visiting Stanford thumped Washington 79-61 on Thursday night for its fourth win in five games.

The Cardinal (14-8, 10-6 Pac-12) began its final extended road trip of the regular season with an easy blowout win fueled by a huge second half shooting performance. The Cardinal made 12 of their first 14 shots to start the second half and led by as many as 26 in the final 20 minutes.

Stanford’s Daejon Davis added 12 points off the bench in what could be his final visit to his hometown during his college career. The real dominance for the Cardinal came on the interior where they outscored Washington 50-28 on points in the paint.

Stanford entered the week squarely on the fringes of the NCAA tournament and avoided what would have been a costly stumbled against the lowly Huskies. The Cardinal still have games against Oregon and at No. 17 USC that could help their tournament resume.

Washington (4-17, 3-13) lost for the sixth time in seven games and let reserves play most of the final 11 minutes after falling behind 62-36. Reserve guard Cole Bajema scored a career-high 13 points. Erik Stevenson had all 11 of his points in the first half for Washington, but appeared to injure his left leg on a breakaway in the closing seconds of the half and played sparingly in the second half.

Leading scorer Quade Green didn’t score until the opening moments of the second half and finished with just five points.

Cal men routed by Washington State

Noah Williams scored a career-high 32 points with four 3-pointers, nine rebounds, a career-high tying seven assists and three steals as Washington State pounded visiting Cal 82-51 Thursday night, the Cougars’ largest margin of victory in the history of their series with Cal.

Williams surpassed his previous career high by halftime, putting up 24 points on 8 of 11 shooting — a perfect 4-for-4 from distance — and trailing the entire Cal team by just two points at the break.

The 48-26 lead at the break was WSU’s (13-10, 6-10) highest scoring half and biggest lead in Pac-12 Conference play this season and Williams’ 24 points were the most scored by a Coug in a half this season, surpassing the 21 put up by Isaac Bonton.

DJ Rodman and Andrej Jakimovski each scored 11 for Washington State, and Efe Agobidi added 10 points and eight rebounds. The Cougars were 52% shooting (30 of 58) and buried 12 of 23 from behind the 3-point arc.

The Cougars had 22 assists on 30 field goals, their first 20-assist game since Feb. 7, 2019.

Cal (8-16, 3-14) lost for the 10th time in 11 road games this season. The Bears finished with 36% shooting but were at 29% with under five minutes to go in the second half. Cal made just 5 of 17 from distance.

Matt Bradley, who was cleared to play despite being under the weather, led Cal with 16 points in 23 minutes. Andre Kelly added 10 points. The Bears were 18 of 50 from the field.

Top-ranked Gonzaga steamrolls St. Mary’s

Corey Kispert scored 20 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Saint Mary’s 87-65 at home on Thursday night, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 25 games over the past two seasons.

Drew Timme scored 12 points to help Gonzaga (21-0, 12-0 West Coast) extend its home winning streak to 48 games.

Judah Brown scored 16 points, and Logan Johnson had 13 for Saint Mary’s (11-7, 2-5). The Gaels are typically one of Gonzaga’s arch-rivals but are having a down season made worse by prolonged COVID-19 closures.

The Zags led 51-24 at halftime, behind 14 points from Kispert and 11 from Ayayi.

The Gaels were hurt by 36% shooting in the first, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range, and 12 turnovers. Gonzaga shot a blistering 61% in the first and committed only four turnovers.

San Francisco falls to Loyola Marymount

Mattias Markusson recorded 11 points and 15 rebounds and Loyola Marymount scored the last seven points, all from the foul line in the last 66 seconds to beat host San Francisco 68-63 on Thursday night.

Eli Scott had 18 points and seven assists for Loyola Marymount (11-6, 6-3 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Keli Leaupepe added 14 points. Ivan Alipiev had 12 points.

Khalil Shabazz made a layup with 1:18 to play to give the Dons a 63-61 lead. With 1:06 to go Scott was fouled. He made the first and missed the second but rushed in to grab the offensive board and was fouled, making two free throws. Bouyea scored a career-high 33 points for the Dons (10-11, 4-7).