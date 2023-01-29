College basketball roundup: Stanford men rout Cal

Maxime Raynaud scored 15 points, Harrison Ingram had 14 and Stanford rolled to a 75-46 victory over Cal on Saturday night for its fourth straight win.

Isa Silva’s 3-pointer just before halftime gave the Cardinal a 31-20 halftime lead. Stanford pulled away early in the second half with 19-7 run, capped by Michael Jones’ 3-pointer, and led 55-31 with 11:09 remaining. Ingram also had one of his two dunks during the stretch.

The Cardinal’s largest lead was 37 points with 2:42 to play.

Raynaud and Ingram were a combined 12 of 21 from the field. The 7-foot-1 Raynaud also grabbed nine rebounds and had a career-high four steals and Ingram hit two 3-pointers. Brandon Angel added nine points and eight rebounds for Stanford (9-12, 3-7 Pac-12).

Sam Alajiki scored 13 points to lead Cal (3-18, 2-18 Pac-12).

Joel Brown and Kuany Kuany each made a 3-pointer early in the first half, but the Bears then went on to shoot 4 of 23 from the field and finished 6-of-29 (21%) shooting in the first half.

Stanford wore replica jerseys from 1998 to honor the 25th anniversary of the Final Four squad that won 30 games.

Cal plays at Colorado on Thursday, while Stanford is at Utah.

San Francisco rolls past San Diego

Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points as visiting San Francisco beat San Diego 94-81 on Saturday night.

Shabazz added five rebounds for the Dons (15-9, 4-5 West Coast Conference). Tyrell Roberts and Zane Meeks both scored 15.

Marcellus Earlington led the Toreros (10-13, 3-6) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jase Townsend added 21 points. Eric Williams Jr. pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

San Francisco took the lead with 1:49 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Meeks led the Dons with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 46-42 at the break. Shabazz scored 16 points in the second half to help the Dons secure the victory.

Both teams play Thursday. San Francisco visits Saint Mary’s while San Diego hosts Portland.

Pacific holds off Santa Clara

Keylan Boone’s 27 points helped visiting Pacific defeat Santa Clara 95-89 on Saturday.

Boone shot 10 for 14, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (11-12, 4-4 West Coast Conference). Luke Avdalovic scored 23 points and added five rebounds. Judson Martindale recorded 17 points and shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Brandin Podziemski led the way for the Broncos (16-7, 4-4) with 38 points and nine rebounds. Keshawn Justice added 13 points for Santa Clara. Carlos Stewart also had 10 points and four assists.

Avdalovic scored 14 points in the first half for Pacific, who led 46-39 at halftime. Boone’s 19-point second half helped Pacific finish off the six-point victory.

Saint Mary’s edges BYU by 1 point

Logan Johnson had 14 points and freshman Aidan Mahaney scored all 10 of his points, including a fadeaway jumper just before the buzzer, in the second half and visiting No. 22 Saint Mary’s escaped Saturday night with a 57-56 win over short-handed BYU.

Mitchell Saxen had 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Saint Mary’s (19-4, 8-0 West Coast Conference). Alex Ducas scored 12 points and Augustas Marciulionis added 10.

The Gaels have won 10 in a row and 13 of their last 14.

Dallin Hall was fouled on a driving layup attempt with 10.2 seconds left and made 1-of-2 free throws to give BYU a 56-55 lead but Mahaney took the inbounds pass, probed the defense before he drove the lane, stopped near the right block and pivoted away from the basket before hitting the winning jumper over the outstretched arm of defender Fousseyni Traore.

Spencer Johnson hit two late 3-pointers to cap a 12-2 run that gave BYU a 55-53 lead with 2:21 to play. Logan Johnson answered with a floater in the lane 26 seconds later.

Hall scored a career-high 23 points on 9 of 14 shooting but made just 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for BYU (14-10, 4-5). Traore added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Jaxson Robinson — who had started every game this season — Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman did not play for BYU. The trio, all of whom have started at least one game for the Cougars, had been suspended for one game for violating team rules.

BYU went more than eight minutes without making a field goal in the first half as the Gaels used a 16-1 run to open a 19-8 lead with 8:33 left before halftime. The Cougars scored 11 consecutive points and 16 of the next 19 before Marciulionis hit three free throws to tie it at 25 at halftime.

Saint Mary’s returns home to play San Francisco on Thursday

BYU plays the second of three consecutive home games Thursday against Loyola Marymount.

UC Davis falls short against Long Beach

Marcus Tsohonis scored 21 points as Long Beach State beat visiting UC Davis 75-72 on Saturday night.

Tsohonis added six rebounds for the Beach (12-10, 6-4 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field, and added 15 rebounds and three steals. Tone Hunter recorded 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance).

The Aggies (13-9, 6-4) were led in scoring by Ty Johnson, who finished with 32 points and three steals. Elijah Pepper added 28 points, four assists and four steals for UC Davis. Niko Rocak also put up four points.

San Diego State breezes past San Jose State

Keshad Johnson scored 16 points and San Diego State beat visiting San Jose State 72-51 on Saturday night.

Johnson added eight rebounds for the Aztecs (17-4, 8-1 Mountain West Conference). Matt Bradley had 14 points and Jaedon LeDee scored nine.

Robert Vaihola finished with 12 points to lead the Spartans (13-9, 4-5). Omari Moore added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored nine.

San Diego State took the lead with 15:20 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 33-14 at halftime.

San Diego State’s next game is Tuesday against Nevada on the road. San Jose State hosts Wyoming on Saturday.

Sacramento State falls to Montana State

Raequan Battle’s 32 points led visiting Montana State over Sacramento State 72-65 on Saturday.

Battle was 9-of-18 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 12 for 12 from the line for the Bobcats (15-8, 8-2 Big Sky Conference). Great Osobor scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Hornets (12-10, 5-4) were led by Zach Chappell, who recorded 19 points and seven rebounds. Sacramento State also got 15 points and nine rebounds from Callum McRae. In addition, Cameron Wilbon finished with 10 points and two blocks.

Both teams next play Thursday. Montana State hosts Northern Arizona while Sacramento State hosts Eastern Washington.