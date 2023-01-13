College basketball roundup: Stanford men still winless in Pac-12

Braxton Meah threw down eight dunks en route to 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Washington power past visiting Stanford 86-69 to snap a five-game losing skid Thursday night.

The Huskies used a high-energy attack in the first half, closing the period by hitting eight of their final nine shots to take an 18-point lead into intermission and carrying it through the final 20 minutes.

Five Huskies scored in double figures and Washington (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12) shot 55.9% from the field for the game (33 of 59), including 9 of 23 from distance. Keion Brooks finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Koren Johnson added 15 points, three rebounds and four assists off the bench, and Keyon Menifield and Cole Bajema each added 11 points.

Stanford (5-11, 0-6) lost for the fourth straight game and remains winless in conference play.

Spencer Jones led the Cardinal with 12 points. Max Murrell and Ryan Agarwal each scored 10 points.

The Huskies play host to Cal Saturday. Stanford travels to Pullman to face Washington State Saturday.

Portland men edge past San Francisco

Tyler Robertson scored 23 points as Portland beat visiting San Francisco 92-87 on Thursday.

Robertson added five assists for the Pilots (9-10, 1-3 West Coast Conference). Kristian Sjolund added 21 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 11 for 11 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds.

Moses Wood recorded 20 points and was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line. The Pilots ended a five-game losing streak with the win.

The Dons (12-8, 1-4) were led by Khalil Shabazz, who posted 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Tyrell Roberts added 24 points and two steals for San Francisco. In addition, Isaiah Hawthorne finished with 11 points.

Juan Sebastian Gorosito’s 3-pointer with 1:19 left in the second half gave Portland the lead for good at 83-81.

Both teams play again Saturday. Portland visits Gonzaga and San Francisco hosts Saint Mary’s.

Saint Mary’s men roll past Marymount

Aidan Mahaney scored 25 points as Saint Mary’s beat visiting Loyola Marymount 76-62 on Thursday night.

Mahaney was 10-of-20 shooting, including 2 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Gaels (15-4, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Logan Johnson scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Alex Ducas was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points. The Gaels prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Cameron Shelton led the Lions (12-7, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Alex Merkviladze added nine points for Loyola Marymount. Keli Leaupepe also had seven points and eight rebounds.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 12:44 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 35-21 at halftime, with Mahaney racking up 15 points. Saint Mary’s closed out its victory in the second half, with Johnson scoring a team-high 12 points after halftime.

Sacramento State men hold off Northern Colorado

Gianni Hunt’s 16 points helped Sacramento State defeat visiting Northern Colorado 72-64 on Thursday.

Hunt also had five assists for the Hornets (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Callum McRae scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds and seven assists. Akolda Mawein recorded 13 points and shot 6 for 9.

The Bears (5-12, 0-5) were led by Dalton Knecht, who posted 16 points and four assists. Northern Colorado also got 12 points from Brock Wisne and Matt Johnson. The Bears prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.