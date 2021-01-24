College basketball roundup: Stanford men upset No. 24 UCLA

Oscar da Silva surveyed UCLA’s defense and thought about hanging back to try a short jumper.

“They started yelling ‘Watch the lob, watch the lob,’” the Stanford senior said. “I just waited a little longer and the space opened up under the basket, and I went.”

Da Silva scored off an inbound pass as time expired in overtime in Santa Cruz to lift Stanford over No. 24 UCLA 73-72 on Saturday, ending the Bruins’ unbeaten streak in the Pac-12.

Da Silva finished with 26 points, the last coming on a lay-in off a set piece with 0.8 seconds remaining. Da Silva cut down the lane, received Michael O’Connell’s feed from under the basket and banked the winning shot in with his left hand.

“When you grind a game out like that, it’s very rewarding when you win in the end,” da Silva said. “It couldn’t have come in more dramatic fashion.”

Jaiden Dalaire added 19 points, including a key steal and dunk with 1:39 remaining for the nomadic Cardinal (9-5, 5-3 Pac-12) in their first win over a ranked opponent in three tries this season.

“I knew exactly what I wanted to run,” Stanford coach Jarod Haase said. “Doesn’t mean it was going to work. We went over that play two days ago.”

It was also the play Stanford ran at the end of the first half when da Silva scored with 38 seconds left, and UCLA coach Mick Cronin was clearly frustrated by it.

“The same guys were in, gave up the same layup at the end of the first half. At the end of the day, it’s the coaches’ job to prepare for a play like that,” Cronin said. “We got what we deserved. Our defense and our defense adherence to the game plan and what we went over and over and over ... we had no business winning. We put ourselves in a horrible position with unacceptable, unacceptable mistakes.”

Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 27 points for the Bruins (12-3, 8-1), including UCLA’s final 16 in the first half. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 points.

USC holds off Cal

Freshman Evan Mobley scored 17 of his season-high 25 points in the second half, Tahj Eaddy added 18 points and visiting USC beat Cal 76-68 on Saturday night.

Mobley made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and also had eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Trojans (12-3, 6-2 Pac-12) took a four-point lead when Mobley made a jumper with about two minutes left and, after an empty possession by Cal, went to the foul line with 58 seconds to go but missed both free throws.

Max Agbonkpolo rebounded the second and then missed a 3-point shot but Mobley grabbed the offensive rebound and his putback with 36 seconds remaining made it 72-66.

Ryan Betley made a layup on the other end seven seconds later before Eaddy and Mobley added two free throws each to cap the scoring.

Grant Antecevich and Joel Brown led Cal (7-10, 2-8) with 15 points apiece. Matt Bradley, who went into the game averaging a team-high 17.8 points, had 11 points on 5-of-14 shooting in 24 minutes.

Eaddy made a short jumper and then a 3-pointer and Mobley scored eight points before a dunk by Isaiah White gave the Trojans a 15-4 lead with 14:58 left in the first half. Bradley hit a 3 about 10 minutes later to give Cal a 25-24 lead, the first of the game’s 20 lead changes.

St. Mary’s slips past San Francisco

Logan Johnson had 20 points as visiting Saint Mary’s narrowly defeated San Francisco 67-63 on Saturday.

The Gaels led throughout the second half but didn’t secure the win until Quinn Clinton made a pair of free throws with 2.6 seconds left to play.

Tommy Kuhse had 18 points for Saint Mary’s (11-5, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Dan Fotu added 11 points.

Jamaree Bouyea had 21 points for the Dons(10-8, 4-4).