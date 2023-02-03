College basketball roundup: Stanford men win 5th straight

Spencer Jones scored 22 points, shooting 8 for 12, and reserve Michael Jones scored 15 as visiting Stanford beat Utah 78-72 on Thursday night for its fifth straight victory.

Michael O’Connell and Brandon Angel both scored 11 for Stanford. O’Connell added seven rebounds.

Lazar Stefanovic scored a career-high 26 points for Utah, Branden Carlson scored 17 on 6-of-9 shooting and Rollie Worster scored 10 points and distributed 10 assists.

Stanford (10-12, 4-7) has won four straight in the Pac-12, while also beating Chicago State in the middle of its current run. The win streak is on the immediate heels of a five-game losing streak.

The Cardinal never trailed.

Marco Anthony’s layup with 6:39 remaining before halftime tied it for Utah (15-9, 8-5) at 24-all. But Stanford seized control and proceeded to outscore Utah 22-7 to close the half and led 46-31 at intermission.

The Utes got back in it using the first 10 minutes of the second half and reduced their deficit to 57-54 on Stefanovic’s 3 with 11:55 left but never got closer.

The Cardinal stay on the road to play Colorado on Sunday. Utah hosts Cal on Sunday.

Cal falls to Colorado

Tristan da Silva scored 20 points, Colorado leaned hard on its reserves and the Buffaloes staved off a season sweep against visiting Cal by beating the Bears 59-46 on Thursday night.

The Bears beat Colorado 80-76 on New Year’s Eve for their first Pac-12 Conference win of the season.

Da Silva and KJ Simpson were the only Colorado (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) starters to score for the Buffs in the first 30 minutes of play until 7-foot-1 center Lawson Lovering buried a jumper with 9:43 remaining. Simpson had 10 points and the bench scored 25 — led by nine points each from Jalen Gabbidon and Luke O’Brien.

Kuany Kuany was the only Cal (3-19, 2-9) player to score in double digits with 10 points. The Bears piled up 22 turnovers and 22 personal fouls.

Despite that, Cal controlled the first half and built a 27-17 lead on a pair of Joel Brown foul shots with 2:38 left. Colorado closed the half with a 7-0 run and used runs of 13-0 and 11-0 in the second half to clinch the win.

Cal plays at Utah on Sunday. Colorado hosts Stanford on Sunday.

Bennett gets 500th win as Saint Mary’s tops San Francisco

Randy Bennett earned his 500th win as Saint Mary’s coach when the 18th-ranked Gaels beat visiting San Francisco 68-59 on Thursday night for their 11th straight victory.

Alex Ducas had 18 points and Aidan Mahaney scored 13 of his 17 in the second half to lead the Gaels (20-4, 9-0 West Coast Conference) on a milestone night for Bennett.

Bennett took over a team coming off a 2-27 season in 2001 and has built Saint Mary’s into one of the most consistent winners on the West Coast over more than two decades at the small school in the San Francisco suburbs.

The Gaels have won at least 20 games in 15 of the last 16 seasons — missing out only in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season — and his 500 wins are the sixth-most among active coaches at their current school.

Khalil Shabazz scored 16 points and Marcus Williams added 15 for San Francisco (15-10, 4-6). The Dons had won three in a row since losing at home to Saint Mary’s last month.

San Francisco trailed by 13 early in the second half but used a 12-0 run fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from Williams to take a 50-49 lead with less than six minutes left.

But the Gaels responded and scored eight straight points — capped by Mahaney’s 3 — that made it 61-55 with 1:45 to play.

Santa Clara falls to Gonzaga

Drew Timme scored 15 points and surpassed 2,000 for his career, leading No. 12 Gonzaga past visiting Santa Clara 88-70 on Thursday night.

Timme, who also had 10 rebounds, became the third player in school history to reach the scoring milestone on a dunk with 16:02 remaining. He needs eight points to pass Jim McPhee for second on Gonzaga’s career scoring list. Timme also needs to average 18.9 points during the next 10 games to surpass Frank Burgess for the top spot.

After having its 75-game home win streak snapped against Loyola Marymount, the Bulldogs (19-4, 8-1 West Coast Conference) relied on scoring in the paint and efficient shooting to extend their home winning streak over Santa Clara to 15.

Rasir Bolton scored 16 points and Julian Strawther added 12 for Gonzaga.

Carlos Stewart had 22 points for Santa Clara (16-8, 4-5). Brandin Podziemski was held to 14 points after scoring 38 against Pacific in the Broncos’ last game.

UC Davis tops Hawaii

Elijah Pepper’s 29 points helped UC Davis defeat visiting Hawaii 75-63 on Thursday night.

Pepper was 12 of 18 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Aggies (14-9, 7-4 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson scored 22 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Kane Milling recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.