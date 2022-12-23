College basketball roundup: Stanford, San Francisco men win

Harrison Ingram scored 15 points, James Keefe added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Stanford beat Loyola Chicago 75-62 Thursday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz.

The Cardinal, who played five games at the arena during the COVID-altered 2020-21 season, improved to 6-0 at the home of the G-League’s Santa Cruz Warriors.

Ben Schwieger stole a pass under the basket and took it the other way for a coast-to-coast dunk that gave the Ramblers a 6-4 lead, but Maxime Raynaud answered 18 seconds later with a 3-pointer and Stanford (5-7) led the rest of the way.

Benny Gealer and Ingram also hit 3s before Ingram converted a traditional three-point play to cap a 14-5 spurt that made it 18-11 with 11 minutes left in the first half.

Seven different Stanford players scored in a 17-5 run to close the first half to take a 37-20 advantage into intermission and a dunk by Keefe gave the Cardinal a 21-point lead — their biggest of the game — with 14:41 to play.

Loyola Chicago (6-5), which had its three-game win streak snapped, shot just 33% from the field, made 2 of 9 (22%) from 3-point range and committed nine of its 12 turnovers in the first half.

Marquise Kennedy sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a dunk by Schwieger before Braden Norris hit another 3 to cap an 11-1 run that pulled the Ramblers within eight points with 2 minutes to go but Stanford made 8 of 8 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

Norris led Loyola Chicago with 18 points, Kennedy scored 14 and Philip Alston 11.

Loyola Chicago opens Atlantic 10 play at home against George Washington on New Year’s Eve.

Stanford, which lost its first two Pac-12 games at UCLA and Arizona State, returns to conference play when Colorado visits Dec. 29.

San Francisco men roll past Hartford

Isaiah Hawthorne’s 20 points helped San Francisco defeat visiting Hartford 85-53 on Thursday night.

Hawthorne also contributed eight rebounds for the Dons (11-4). Saba Gigiberia scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Volodymyr Markovetskyy recorded 11 points and was 4 of 4 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Hawks (4-11) were led by Michael Dunne, who recorded 15 points and two steals. Jared Kimbrough added 10 points and six rebounds for Hartford.

San Francisco entered halftime up 40-22. Hawthorne paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. San Francisco outscored Hartford in the second half by 14 points, with Gigiberia scoring a team-high nine points in the final half.

Santa Clara men hold off Boise State

Carlos Stewart had 25 points in Santa Clara’s 73-58 win against Boise State on Thursday night.

Stewart shot 8 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for Santa Clara (12-3). Brandin Podziemski added 18 points while going 7 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance), and they also had 10 rebounds. Keshawn Justice recorded six points and shot 2 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Boise State (10-3) was led in scoring by Chibuzo Agbo, who finished with 12 points. Tyson Degenhart added 11 points and nine rebounds for Boise State. In addition, Max Rice had 10 points. The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for the Broncos.

Stewart scored 12 points in the first half and Santa Clara went into halftime trailing 36-34. Santa Clara outscored Boise State by 17 points in the second half. Stewart led the way with 13 second-half points.