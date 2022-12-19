College basketball roundup: Stanford women escape Tennessee’s challenge

Cameron Brink had 21 points, a season-best 17 rebounds, six blocked shots to match her career high and a key 3-pointer before the third-quarter buzzer that gave Stanford much-needed momentum Sunday, and the second-ranked Cardinal rallied past visiting Tennessee 77-70.

Haley Jones contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds while Hannah Jump scored 19 points and knocked down a decisive 3 with 1:15 left as Stanford (11-1) overcame long scoring lapses coming off a two-week break for final exams to win its sixth straight.

Jordan Horston had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Rickea Jackson scored 14 points while Sara Puckett added 11 with three 3s for Tennessee (7-6), which had won three straight and five of six.

The Cardinal went 6 minutes, 8 seconds without a field goal in the third then Brink’s 3 to end the period put Stanford just five points down heading into the final 10 minutes. Her layup with 7:58 to play put Stanford ahead 59-58 then Jump hit from deep the next time down.

Brink grabbed seven of her rebounds and blocked two shots in the first quarter. But Stanford missed seven straight shots in the third quarter going more than four minutes without scoring as Tennessee capitalized with an 10-0 run. Brink returned to the floor with 3:37 left in the third and hit two free throws at 3:04 to end the drought.

Stanford won the fourth straight in this rivalry. The Cardinal’s lone loss this season came to No. 1 South Carolina 76-71 in overtime on Nov. 20 — then Tennessee became only the second team to reach 70 points against Stanford so far.

Puckett hit consecutive 3-pointers midway through the first quarter as Tennessee grabbed a 10-6 lead. But the Lady Vols missed seven of eight shots late in the period and Jump got going.

Stanford men unable to keep up with Texas

Marcus Carr had 17 points and five assists as seventh-ranked Texas, playing again Sunday without suspended coach Chris Beard, beat Stanford 72-62 in Dallas.

Carr sparked an eight-point frenzy in a 48-second span early in the second half that put the Longhorns ahead to stay, and he later ended their long shooting drought at the home of the NBA’s Mavericks. Timmy Allen and Si’Jabari Rice each had 15 points for the Longhorns (9-1).

Michael Jones had 17 points for Stanford (4-7).

It was the second game the Longhorns played without Beard, who was arrested and spent nearly 11 hours in jail Monday on a felony domestic violence charge. The woman who called police to his home said he choked, bit and hit her during an argument. Beard’s attorney has said the coach is innocent.

Texas officials suspended Beard indefinitely without pay and elevated assistant Rodney Terry to acting head coach.

The Longhorns started slow against Stanford, just like they did Monday night when they trailed at halftime and needed overtime to beat Rice 87-81.

Carr made a second-chance, tiebreaking 3-pointer after Allen had a layup blocked to put Texas up 34-31 right after halftime. He then had a defensive rebound that led to a 3 by Tyrese Hunter before his steal and pass ahead to Dylan Disu for a slam.

The Longhorns had as much as a 58-42 lead after Hunter’s 3 with 11½ minutes left before missing 11 shots in a row. Stanford went on a 13-1 run and was within 59-55, but never got closer after Carr made the drought-ending jumper with 6:08 left.

Cal men remain winless in loss to Santa Clara

Brandin Podziemski scored 20 points Sunday and Santa Clara defeated winless Cal 71-62.

Podziemski hit four 3-pointers and added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the host Broncos (11-3). Parker Braun scored 17 on 8-of-9 shooting with seven boards and Keshawn Justice scored 13 with five assists.

Joel Brown had 13 points and six assists for the Golden Bears (0-12), who have lost 15 straight dating to last season. Lars Thiemann had 10 points and six rebounds.

Podziemski had 13 points and Braun scored 10 to send Santa Clara into halftime with a 34-25 lead.

Twice Brown had layups in the second half to get Cal with four points and two free throws by Sam Alajiki pulled the Bears within 65-60 with 1:20 left to play. Justice answered with a 3-pointer to send the Broncos to their seventh win in their last eight games.

Santa Clara shot 47% from the floor and made 8 of 19 from 3-point range. The Broncos scored 16 points off 17 Cal turnovers.

The Bears shot 45% overall and made 6 of 19 from beyond the arc. Cal forced 18 turnovers but scored only seven points off of them.

Colorado State edges past Saint Mary’s

Isaiah Stevens scored 23 points Sunday as visiting Colorado State beat Saint Mary’s 62-60.

Stevens had five assists for the Rams (8-4). John Tonje scored 17 points, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. James Moors recorded eight points and finished 3 of 5 from the field.

The Gaels (9-4) were led by Aidan Mahaney, who posted 15 points, four assists and three steals. Saint Mary’s also got 12 points from Alex Ducas. Kyle Bowen also had 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Tonje scored 10 points in the first half for Colorado State, which went into halftime tied 30-30 with Saint Mary’s. Colorado State outscored Saint Mary’s by two points in the second half. Stevens led the way with 14 second-half points.