College basketball roundup: Stanford women escape USC

Cameron Brink became Stanford’s career leader in blocked shots with six more and scored 12 points, including a key putback with 1:04 left, and the No. 3 Cardinal beat visiting No. 25 USC 50-47 on Friday night to take sole possession of the Pac-12 lead.

Brink began the night needing two blocks to break Jayne Appel’s mark of 273 set from 2006-2010, then swatted away a layup by Kadi Sissoko at the 5:25 mark of the second for the record. Close family friend and supporter Stephen Curry and his daughter, Riley — alongside 49ers quarterback Trey Lance — sat on the baseline cheering for her. Brink already had the single-season record, moving her total to 99. She also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Okako Adika’s jumper with 1:41 remaining pulled the Trojans (19-7, 9-6) to 48-45, but Brink answered after a miss by Jones. Destiny Littleton scored 15 points but missed a baseline 3 under pressure just before the final buzzer trying to send the game into overtime.

Haley Jones added eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the “Pink Game” as both programs wore pink to raise awareness for breast cancer. Stanford (25-3, 13-2 Pac-12) bounced back after having its 14-game winning streak stopped by the Trojans in a 55-46 loss in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

The Cardinal are alone in atop the Pac-12 after No. 4 Utah’s 82-72 loss at 18th-ranked Arizona earlier Friday.

Sissoko, leading USC at 15 points per game for a Trojans team averaging 65.8 points, shot just 3 of 15 for nine points.

Adika made two early 3s and Littleton also knocked one down from deep as USC went ahead 11-5. Adika wound up with 13 points but the Trojans had just two points in the paint, none from the bench and none in the fast break.

UCLA women roll past Cal

Freshman Londynn Jones came off the bench to give No. 16 UCLA an offensive jolt, hitting 3 of 4 shots from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 19 points to spark the visiting Bruins to a 67-54 win over Cal on Friday night.

UCLA set the tone for the game on the boards, out-rebounding Cal 48-28 and pulling down 20 caroms off the offensive glass, and it helped the Bruins to a 15-point lead at intermission, 35-20.

The Golden Bears got the deficit into single digits briefly early in the third quarter after a Karisma Ortiz jumper made it 42-33, but Emily Bessoir answered with a jumper and Gina Conti hit a 3 to get the Bruins back into a double-digit lead they maintained the rest of the way.

Jones hit 7-of-12 shots from the field and was 2-of-2 from the line to lead UCLA (21-6, 10-5 Pac-12). Charisma Osborne posted a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Bessoir had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jayda Curry finished with 15 points to lead Cal (12-14, 3-12). Kemery Martin and Leilani McIntosh each had 14 points.

San Jose State men routed by New Mexico

Morris Udeze’s 31 points led New Mexico over San Jose State 96-68 on Friday.

Udeze also had 12 rebounds for the Lobos (20-7, 7-7 Mountain West Conference). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 27 points while going 9 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 7 for 7 from the line. Josiah Allick finished 3 of 6 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Omari Moore finished with 18 points for the Spartans (16-11, 7-7). San Jose State also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Ibrahima Diallo. Garrett Anderson also put up 12 points.

New Mexico took the lead with 11:52 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 50-31 at halftime, with Udeze racking up 17 points. New Mexico outscored San Jose State by nine points over the final half, while Udeze led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.