College basketball roundup: Stanford women, men among winners

In Honolulu, Haley Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds Friday to help No. 2 Stanford pull away from Florida Gulf Coast 93-69 in the first round of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

The Cardinal (6-1) got back in the win column five days after losing to top-ranked South Carolina. Jones had 14 points by halftime and finished 12-of-18 shooting from the field. She also had three assists and a steal.

Stanford shot 52.1% overall was 13 of 16 from the free-throw line. The Cardinal led just 41-37 at halftime.

Tishara Morehouse paced the Eagles (4-1) with 26 points. Uju Ezeudu had 10 of her 13 points in the first half.

Stanford faces Grambling State on Saturday for just the second time in program history. The Cardinal won 82-43 on March 16, 1996.

Stanford men 70, Florida State 60

In Kissimmee, Florida, Brandon Angel scored a career-high 22 points, including 18 in the second half Friday when the Cardinal pulled away to defeat Florida State in a consolation semifinal at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Angel was 8-of-15 shooting and shared game-high rebounding honors with teammate James Keefe with eight apiece. Harrison Ingram and Michael Jones scored 10 points each.

Stanford was a dismal 3 of 26 on 3-point attempts and was outshot by the Seminoles. But the game turned on the offensive glass where the Cardinal had a 16-3 advantage, outscoring Florida State 27-2 via second-chance points.

Caleb Mills led the Seminoles with 16 points, Cam’Ron Fletcher had 12, Darin Green Jr. 11 and Naheem McLeod 10.

Three times Angel hit baskets to give Stanford (3-3) a lead in the second half, including the final go-ahead points in a 17-2 run that he kicked off with a 3-pointer then a steal and score.

Florida State (2-5) jumped out to an 8-0 lead with 3-pointers from Fletcher and Green and led most of the first half.

TCU 59, Cal 48

In Niceville, Florida, Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and matched a career best with nine rebounds, and TCU beat winless Cal 59-48 on Friday night to move on to the Emerald Coast Classic championship game.

TCU will face undefeated No. 25 Iowa (5-0), which beat Clemson 74-71 earlier Friday, in Saturday’s title game.

Miles, the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, returned after missing the last two games due to a left foot injury. He was 9 of 20 from the floor and has scored 10 or more points in eight straight games, yet ended a string of 10 games with at least one 3-pointer.

TCU (4-1) took the lead for good about five minutes into the game and had a six-point lead at the break. The Horned Frogs used a 13-5 surge for their largest lead of the game, 46-32 with 8:41 remaining. Miles scored four points during the stretch. Back-to-back 3s from Kuany Kuany and Grant Newell pulled Cal to 46-38, but they didn’t get closer.

Lars Thiemann and Devin Askew each scored 12 points to lead Cal (0-6), which will play Clemson Saturday to conclude the tournament.

Davidson 89, San Francisco 80

Foster Loyer scored 30 points Friday as Davidson beat visiting San Francisco.

Loyer also had five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Wildcats (6-1). Reed Bailey scored 20 points, shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Sam Mennenga recorded 15 points and was 7 of 8 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Dons (6-1) were led by Khalil Shabazz, who recorded 20 points. San Francisco also got 13 points from Zane Meeks. In addition, Tyrell Roberts finished with 13 points and three steals. The loss snapped the Dons’ six-game winning streak.

North Texas 69, San Jose State 54

Tylor Perry scored a career-high 35 points, making all seven of his 3-point attempts, and North Texas beat San Jose State on Friday in the first round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship in the Bahamas.

Perry was 9-of-12 shooting overall and made 10 of 11 free throws. Kai Huntsberry added 16 points.

The Mean Green (4-1) made 13 of 20 3-point shots while the Spartans (4-2) were 11 of 23 from deep.

Trey Anderson made all four of his 3-point tries and finished with 16 points to lead San Jose State.

Hawaii 74, Sacramento State 61

In Laie, Hawaii, Noel Coleman scored 20 points as Hawaii beat Sacramento State on Friday night.

Coleman was 8-of-13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Rainbow Warriors (4-1). Bernardo da Silva added 16 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Samuta Avea finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Cameron Wilbon led the Hornets (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Callum McRae added 11 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento State. Hunter Marks also had nine points.

Idaho 84, Pacific 81

Isaac Jones’ 31 points led visiting Idaho past Pacific on Friday.

Jones had seven rebounds for the Vandals (2-5). Divant’e Moffitt scored 20 points, going 9 of 13 from the field. Nigel Burris was 7-of-9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

Donovan Williams scored 19 points for Pacific (2-4). Tyler Beard also put up 14 points and six assists.