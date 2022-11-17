College basketball roundup: Stanford women, Saint Mary’s men win

STANFORD — Hannah Jump matched her career high with a season-best 24 points and also equaled her career best of eight 3-pointers, leading No. 2 Stanford past Cal Poly 80-43 on Wednesday night.

All of Jump’s shots were from beyond the arc, where she finished 8 of 15.

Niki Kovacikova scored 11 points as the only player in double figures for the Mustangs (1-2), who return their top three scorers.

Stanford (5-0) used a 17-0 first-quarter run to take charge and led 27-8 midway through the second.

The Cardinal scored 27 points off 20 turnovers by Cal Poly on the way to winning their 17th straight home game at Maples Pavilion. They had beaten Cal State Northridge 104-40 in their last home game one week earlier.

Scrappy Cal Poly is playing with energy but still finding a rhythm given the Mustangs' young roster featuring eight newcomers with five freshmen and three transfers.

Former Stanford guard Anna Wilson flew in from Denver for this game and Sunday’s preseason showdown against No. 1 South Carolina.

Saint Mary’s tops Southern

Mitchell Saxen's 17 points helped Saint Mary’s defeat visiting Southern 72-54 on Wednesday night.

Saxen added nine rebounds for the Gaels (4-0). Aidan Mahaney scored 16 points, going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Alex Ducas shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Brion Whitley finished with 15 points and two blocks for the Jaguars (0-3). Festus Ndumanya added 10 points for Southern. Bryson Etienne also had nine points.

Saint Mary’s led Southern 35-27 at the half, with Mahaney (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Saint Mary’s outscored Southern by 10 points over the final half, while Kyle Bowen led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

San Francisco men top Fresno State

Tyrell Roberts scored 22 points as visiting San Francisco beat Fresno State 67-60 on Wednesday night.

Roberts added three steals for the Dons (4-0). Zane Meeks added 20 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Khalil Shabazz recorded eight points and shot 2 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs (1-2) were led in scoring by Jordan Campbell, who finished with 17 points. Isaih Moore added 15 points and eight rebounds for Fresno State. In addition, Anthony Holland had 13 points and seven rebounds.

San Francisco entered halftime up 29-26. Roberts paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. San Francisco outscored Fresno State in the second half by four points, with Roberts scoring a team-high 13 points in the final half.