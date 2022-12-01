College basketball roundup: Stanford women win; Cal men fall in Pac-12 opener

Hannah Jump scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, Kiki Iriafen added 16 points, and No. 2 Stanford beat visiting Bay Area neighbor Santa Clara 82-69 on Wednesday night.

Fran Belibi contributed 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench as the Cardinal (9-1) won their fourth straight game since falling 76-71 in overtime to top-ranked South Carolina on Nov. 20.

Jump made 4 of 8 3s but Stanford finished just 6 for 22 from long range. Haley Jones added 14 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.

Olivia Pollerd scored 19 points with five 3s to lead scrappy Santa Clara (5-4), which had won three straight and four of five and hung tough with a top team in the country.

Broncos freshman Tess Heal, one of four Santa Clara players from Melbourne, Australia, has earned West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week honors in as many offerings of the award so far this season. She had a tough night.

The 5-foot-10 guard shot 3 for 11 for six points while Lara Edmondson scored 12 for Santa Clara, which was coming off a 71-58 win Saturday against previously unbeaten Washington to go undefeated at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic.

The Broncos’ reserves scored 23 points and Santa Clara matched Stanford on the boards until late in the third.

Iriafen made 5 of her first 6 shots as Stanford began 7 for 12 but the Cardinal then hit a stretch missing seven of eight and Santa Clara grabbed a 19-18 lead on Lexie Pritchard’s 3 with 32 seconds left in the first quarter.

USC 66, Cal 51

Reese Dixon-Waters scored 10 of his career-high 17 points in a 20-0 run in the second half that lifted visiting USC to a win over Cal in the Pac-12 Conference opener Wednesday night.

The Trojans (5-3) were clinging to a 46-43 lead midway through the second half when Dixon-Waters made a pair of free throws to start the barrage. He added a three-point play and a 3-pointer 28 seconds apart as the run reached 10 and the lead was 56-43 at the 7:21 mark.

Joshua Morgan capped the run with a jumper before Devin Askew scored for the Golden Bears to end a drought of 10 minutes. The Bears missed 11-straight shots in what was just a horrible shooting night for the home team.

Morgan and Drew Peterson both added 14 points for the Trojans. Morgan also contributed to Cal’s shooting problems with six blocks.

Askew had 23 points for the Golden Bears (0-8), who did not get a point from their bench.

In a pretty dismal first half, USC took a 27-22 lead. The Trojans had nine turnovers to just one for the Golden Bears, but the Golden Bears shot just 18%.

USC had a 10-0 run that made the score 14-2 at the midpoint of the first half. Cal missed its first eight shots and was 1 for 18. After making three quick buckets, the Golden Bears missed another eight straight. But the Trojans also missed eight straight and finished the half by making just one of 11 shots.

Cal was back in the game because of free throws, going 7 of 8 in the last 3½ minutes. The Golden Bears stayed in the game behind Askew until the back-breaking dry spell.

Cal shot 39% for the game but didn’t get back to the line and finished 18 of 65 (28%).

San Francisco 90, Little Rock 68

Khalil Shabazz scored 16 points as San Francisco beat visiting Little Rock on Wednesday.

Shabazz also had seven rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for the Dons (7-1). Zane Meeks shot 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Isaiah Hawthorne shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Tyrell Roberts also had 12.

The Trojans (2-6) were led by D.J. Smith, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Little Rock also got 13 points and six rebounds from Ethan Speaker. In addition, Myron Gardner finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

San Francisco entered halftime up 49-24. Meeks paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. San Francisco was outscored by Little Rock in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Tyrell Roberts led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT

In Salt Lake City, Brandin Podziemski scored 19 points and Carlos Stewart added six points in the overtime as Santa Clara knocked off Wyoming on Wednesday night.

Podziemski added 10 rebounds for the Broncos (6-2). Stewart scored 19 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Parker Braun shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Noah Reynolds led the way for the Cowboys (3-4) with 25 points. Agbonkpolo added 16 points and six rebounds for Wyoming. Jeremiah Oden also put up 14 points.

New Mexico 69, Saint Mary’s 65

Jaelen House scored 17 points as visiting New Mexico beat Saint Mary’s on Wednesday.

House also contributed five rebounds and six steals for the Lobos (7-0). Donovan Dent scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Morris Udeze recorded 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Alex Ducas led the way for the Gaels (6-2) with 25 points. Saint Mary’s also got 11 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks from Mitchell Saxen. In addition, Aidan Mahaney finished with 11 points.

House scored 10 points in the first half for New Mexico, who led 27-23 at the break. Dent led New Mexico with 11 second-half points.