College basketball roundup; Stanford women win; Cal men still winless

Hannah Jump scored 11 of her 19 points before halftime and No. 2 Stanford eased past Grambling State 87-50 Saturday on the second day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu.

The Cardinal (7-1) never trailed and led the Tigers (1-6) by as many as 39.

Jump shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 5-of-7 shooting on 3-pointers in just 18 minutes.

“She shot the ball really well,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “She plays really hard. I’m really excited that she got her shot going. We need to play better defense, which I thought we did toward the end of the game, but Hannah’s been jumping us at both ends of the court.”

Jump passed the credit to her teammates for setting her up.

“My teammates did a really good job,” she said. “They found me whether it was backdoor or off of handoffs, but we were working through our offense really well today and I found my rhythm.”

Stanford shot 48.5% from the field and 10 of 26 from beyond the arc. Lauren Betts and Elena Bosgana added 11 points apiece for the Cardinal, who grabbed 48 rebounds to Grambling State’s 26.

“I thought we did a better job in the second half,” VanDerveer said. “We forced more turnovers, but I think we can continue to get better. It was a good win for our team.”

Colbi Maples scored 13 points and Tiana Gardner 11 for the Tigers, who were held to 32.1% shooting from the field.

“We knew going in it was going to be a tough task and they’re the best for a reason,” Grambling State coach Freddie Murray said. “They got great size, they got great length, they got great experience and they’ve won it before. They’re a championship team.”

Stanford had first-half runs of 10-0 and 13-0 and led 46-22 at halftime.

A day after they were outscored by Hawaii in both points in the paint (40-18) and bench scoring (32-7), the Tigers suffered a similar fate against the much-larger Cardinal. Stanford dominated both points in the paint, 38-10, and bench points, 48-16.

The Cardinal’s depth is apparent by a quick glance at the statistics. Jump entered the game averaging 11.6 points per game, which ranked her third behind Cameron Brink (12.6 ppg) and Kiki Iriafen (12.3). All-American Haley Jones was fourth in scoring at 11.1 points per game.

All 15 players got into the game for the Cardinal and all but four recorded at least two points.

“That’s a good thing, right?” VanDerveer said. “I want people to value the minutes that they’re in the game. I want them to be working on good habits. When you’re playing three games in three days, it’s nice to be able to rest some people between games and be able to get some other people minutes.”

Stanford meets Hawaii in Sunday’s game. It has won all 10 previous meetings against the Rainbow Wahine, most recently an 81-59 victory in 2018.

Clemson 67, Cal 59

Chase Hunter and Hunter Tyson each scored 14 points, and Clemson beat winless Cal in Saturday’s third-place game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

Clemson (5-2) rebounded from a 74-71 loss to No. 25 Iowa on Friday that ended a three-game win streak.

Hunter was 5 of 10 from the floor and had seven assists. Tyson was 4-of-8 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. The pair combined for five of the Tigers’ seven 3-pointers.

Brevin Galloway added 13 points and PJ Hall had 10 for Clemson, which shot 53.5% (23 of 43) from the field.

Devin Askew scored 18 points and Lars Thiemann had 15 for Cal (0-7). Kuany Kuany added 11 points.

Clemson never trailed and led 31-28 at halftime. The Tigers opened the second half on a 15-2 run for a 46-30 lead with 14:15 to play. Hunter and Tyson each scored five points with a 3-pointer during the stretch. Cal cut the deficit to 63-57 with 30 seconds left but didn’t get closer.

Clemson hosts Penn State on Tuesday. Cal will look for its first win of the season Wednesday against USC at home.

San Jose State 80, Oakland 67

Sage Tolbert had 25 points in San Jose State’s ictory Saturday over Oakland in the Bahamas.

Tolbert also added seven rebounds for the Spartans (5-2). Trey Anderson shot 6 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 19 points. Robert Vaihola finished 4 of 4 from the floor to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies (2-5) were led in scoring by Jalen Moore, who finished with 16 points, five assists and three steals. Oakland also got 14 points from Trey Townsend.

Milwaukee 87, UC Davis 85

Justin Thomas sank a 3-pointer as time ran out Saturday to give Milwaukee the win over UC Davis.

UC Davis tried to clear a defensive rebound by throwing it upcourt but Thomas snared the ball and hit the game-winner while falling backward.

Ty Johnson led the way for the Aggies (4-2) with 32 points and six rebounds.