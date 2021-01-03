College basketball roundup: USF, Stanford, Cal men all fall

Top-ranked Gonzaga has the most potent offense in the country, but coach Mark Few thinks the Bulldogs can be really good on defense, too.

Corey Kispert scored 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting and host Gonzaga shut down hot-shooting San Francisco in the second half to win 85-62 on Saturday.

“It was a great second half of defense against a pretty potent offense,” Few said. “We held them to 25% (shooting) in the second half.”

Joel Ayayi added 18 points and Andrew Nembhard had 14 for Gonzaga (10-0, 1-0), which has won 44 consecutive home games — the longest streak in the nation. Drew Timme had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Jamaree Bouyea scored 18 points for San Francisco (7-5, 1-1), which has lost 20 consecutive games to Gonzaga since 2012. Dzmitry Ryuny added 11 points.

Both teams shot well in the first half. San Francisco took a 14-13 lead, but the Zags replied with a 12-2 run to go up 25-16.

San Francisco cut the lead to three several times. But the Zags closed with a 9-0 spurt, including Kispert’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave the Bulldogs a 47-37 halftime lead.

Few said his team took too many quick shots in the first half, which allowed San Francisco to stay close.

“We didn’t make them guard us,” Few said. “That was a heck of a shot by Corey going into the half.”

Kispert had 18 points in the first half as Gonzaga shot 58%. Bouyea had 16 points to keep San Francisco within striking distance. But he scored only two in the second half.

The Zags scored the first seven points of the second half to complete a 16-0 run and led 54-37.

Anton Watson’s basket gave Gonzaga a 65-45 advantage with 12 minutes left as the Dons made only three of their first 13 shots in the second half. A 15-3 run pushed Gonzaga’s lead to 75-48 as the Dons went more than six minutes without a field goal.

The Dons ended up shooting only 38.9% for the game, compared to 52.6% for Gonzaga.

The Zags also won the rebound battle 40-25 and outscored the Dons in the paint by 44-24.

San Francisco coach Todd Golden said his team competed hard.

“I thought we did some good things, we just didn’t take care of the ball well enough and we let them get too many transition points,” Golden said. “If you allow that to happen against this team, you will make things difficult on yourself.

“I was proud of the way we competed,” he added. “We played till the end. We did a decent job.”

Stanford men beaten by Oregon

In Eugene, Oregon, Chris Duarte scored 23 points and No. 21 Oregon defeated Stanford 73-56 on Saturday night for its eighth straight win.

Eugene Omoruyi added 15 points, and LJ Figueroa had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Eric Williams scored 12 for the Ducks (8-1, 3-0 Pac-12).

Bryce Wills and Spencer Jones had 12 points apiece to pace the Cardinal (5-3, 1-1), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Stanford took a 46-45 lead on a basket by Wills with 9:45 to play before Omoruyi and Aaron Estrada hit consecutive 3-pointers for the Ducks.

Amauri Hardy added a 3 for Oregon, and Omoruyi made one of his own to put the Ducks ahead 57-51 with 6:21 left. Duarte later scored five straight points to put Oregon up 62-53 with 4:26 to go.

Oregon’s 28 straight home wins are the second-most in school history and tied for the second-longest active streak in the NCAA. Ducks coach Dana Altman earned his 677th win to tie former Stanford and Cal coach Mike Montgomery for 23rd in Division I history.

Oregon was without freshman point guard Jalen Terry for the second consecutive game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Stanford senior guard Daejon Davis, who averages 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, missed his second straight due to a leg injury.

Stanford jumped out to an 11-3 lead before Oregon followed with nine points in a row.

Cal men toppled after Oregon State’s late rally

Ethan Thompson had 16 points, Maurice Calloo scored all his 14 points in the second half, and Oregon State rallied for a 73-64 win over visiting Cal on Saturday.

The Beavers (5-3, 1-1 Pac-12) took their first lead in over 32 minutes when Thompson’s layup with 6:10 left in the game made it 58-56. Makale Foreman’s 3-pointer for the Golden Bears (5-6, 0-4) tied it at 63 with 3:22 left, but Oregon State closed the game on a 10-1 run.

Calloo picked up his fourth foul with 16:53 left in the game but returned with 8:37 to go and quickly made a pair of 3s, the second one capping a 10-0 run to make it 61-56. Calloo’s third 3-pointer of the game pushed the lead back to five with 40 seconds left and the Beavers closed out the victory with 5 of 6 free throws.

Jarod Lucas had 11 points, and Rodrigue Andela had nine points and 11 rebounds for Oregon State.

Foreman, Jarred Hyder and Andre Kelly had 12 points each for the Bears, who shot 65% in the first half and had their largest lead at 40-28 early in the second.

Cal’s leading scorer, Matt Bradley, injured his left ankle and left the game with 3:31 left in the first half. He cheered on his team in the second half while in a boot and on crutches.

Wayne Tinkle was the only coach on the bench for the Beavers. Kerry Rupp, Marlon Stewart and Stephen Thompson were out due to COVID-19 protocol, as was Beavers center Roman Silva.

Saint Mary’s women fall to No. 23 Gonzaga

Jenn Wirth scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double and No. 23 Gonzaga shut down visiting Saint Mary’s 69-37 on Saturday.

LeeAnne Wirth added 10 points for the Bulldogs (8-2, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who won their seventh straight. Three other players had eight points apiece.

Taycee Wedin scored nine points to lead the Gaels (2-6, 0-2) and Finau Tonga grabbed eight rebounds.

Jill Townsend had six points, Jenn Wirth had four and LeeAnne Wirth two as the Bulldogs opened a 12-0 lead. The Gaels missed their first seven shots and had four turnovers.

Gonzaga led 30-16 at the half despite shooting 33% and then shot 57% (16 of 28) in the second. The Bulldogs also went 13 of 14 from the foul line and had a 41-23 rebounding advantage with 15 offensive boards.

Saint Mary’s shot just 30% (14 of 45).