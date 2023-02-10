College basketball roundup: Winless night for most Northern California men’s teams

Only the Santa Clara men and Stanford women emerged as winners Thursday night.|
ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 9, 2023, 10:18PM
Updated 16 minutes ago

Cam Shelton scored all of his career-high 31 points after halftime, enough to overcome him mistakenly taking a timeout late in overtime and lead Loyola Marymount past visiting No. 15 Saint Mary’s 78-74 Thursday night.

Loyola Marymount (17-9, 7-5 West Coast Conference) had lost 21 straight to Saint Mary’s and trailed 16-0 less than six minutes into this game.

The Lions led 76-73 with 2.6 seconds left in the extra session before Shelton called a timeout when his team had none left. Alex Ducas made just one of the two technical foul shots, then Loyola Marymount’s Keli Leaupepe hit two free throws with one second remaining to seal it.

Shelton scored 24 of the Lions’ final 31 points, including a tying layup with two seconds left in regulation. Alex Merkviladze added 15 points for Loyola Marymount, three weeks after it won at then-No. 6 Gonzaga.

Logan Johnson scored a career-high 31 points and Aidan Mahaney had 24 for Saint Mary’s (21-4, 10-1), which had won 12 in a row. The Gaels were coming off a win over then-No. 12 Gonzaga on Saturday.

Loyola Marymount became the only team in WCC history to defeat Gonzaga, BYU and Saint Mary’s in the same season.

Shelton converted a three-point play with 20.9 seconds remaining to pull Loyola Marymount within 60-58, and Justin Ahrens made a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to cut the Lions’ deficit to 62-61.

After Shelton’s tying layup, Mahaney just missed a last-second heave from beyond half court at the end of regulation.

Quickly down by 16, the Lions roared back with a 20-4 run to tie it with 6:13 remaining in the first half.

Saint Mary’s led 30-23 at halftime and continued to lead midway through the second half. Loyola Marymount grabbed a 43-42 advantage on a layup by Merkviladze.

Saint Mary’s plays at Portland on Saturday, while Loyola Marymount is at Santa Clara on Saturday.

Arizona State edges past Stanford

DJ Horne scored eight points in Arizona State’s closing 14-2 run and the visiting Sun Devils rallied for a 69-65 win over Stanford on Thursday night.

Arizona State sweeps the regular-season series with the Cardinal and now has won 10 of its last 14 meetings with Stanford.

Maxime Raynaud's jumper with six minutes left put Stanford in front, 63-55, but it was the final field goal the Cardinal would make. Desmond Cambridge Jr. started the Sun Devils’ closing run with a 3-pointer and Horne followed with a 3 to get within two.

Spencer Jones hit two free throws for Stanford, but Cambridge hit from deep and Horne’s 3 with 1:50 left put Arizona State in front, 67-65. Horne added two free throws with eight seconds left to set the final margin.

Arizona State (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) continued its streak of forcing double-digit turnovers in every conference game, forcing Stanford into 15.

Horne hit 4 of 10 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and six rebounds to lead Arizona State. Frankie Collins added 15 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit 3 of 9 from distance to post 13 points. Reserve Devan Cambridge scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds.

Jones had 17 points to lead Stanford (10-14, 4-9). Brandon Angel had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Harrison Ingram had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Raynaud grabbed 10 rebounds.

Arizona, which picked up its fourth road win of the season, plays at Cal on Saturday. Stanford plays host to No. 4 Arizona on Saturday.

Cal comes up short against Arizona

Azuolas Tubelis had 23 points, 14 rebounds and four steals to lead visiting No. 4 Arizona to an 85-62 win over Cal on Thursday night.

Tubelis, the conference’s player of the week, recorded his Pac-12-leading 11th double-double of the season. He leads the conference in scoring and rebounding.

Pelle Larsson added 16 points to help the Wildcats (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12) to their seventh win in a row and 13th straight over Cal. Oumar Ballo had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Cedric Henderson Jr. chipped in 11 and eight boards.

Sam Alajiki scored 12 points to lead the Bears (3-21, 2-11), who dropped their eighth in a row. Lars Thiemann added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Arizona started the game on an 18-3 run and built a 44-32 lead at the half. The Wildcats outrebounded Cal 46-30, including 15-5 on the offensive glass, resulting in a 27-3 edge in second-chance points.

Arizona plays at Stanford on Saturday, while Cal hosts Arizona State on Saturday.

San Francisco falls to Gonzaga

Rasir Bolton scored 23 points and had six assists, and Drew Timme added 21 points to lead No. 16 Gonzaga past visiting San Francisco 99-81 on Thursday night.

Gonzaga (20-5, 9-2 West Coast) extended its streak of seasons with at least 20 wins to 26, bouncing back from last weekend’s overtime loss at No. 15 Saint Mary’s. The streak is the second longest in the country behind Kansas at 32.

Khalil Shabazz led San Francisco with 25 points and Tyrell Roberts added 16. The Dons (15-12, 4-8) never led and dropped their third straight game and have lost 26 straight to Gonzaga. Their last win over Gonzaga came in February 2012.

Santa Clara holds off San Diego

Brandin Podziemski scored 20 points and Santa Clara beat visiting San Diego 80-75 on Thursday night.

Podziemski added nine rebounds for the Broncos (18-8, 6-5 West Coast Conference). Carlos Stewart added 19 points and five steals. Keshawn Justice recorded 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range.

Marcellus Earlington finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Toreros (11-15, 4-8). Deuce Turner pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 12 points.

Podziemski scored 13 points in the first half and Santa Clara went into the break trailing 40-31. Justice scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Santa Clara to a five-point victory.

Both teams next play Saturday. Santa Clara hosts Loyola Marymount and San Diego visits Pacific.

UC Riverside holds off UC Davis

Zyon Pullin’s 16 points helped UC Riverside defeat visiting UC Davis 72-65 on Thursday night.

Pullin also contributed five assists for the Highlanders (16-9, 9-4 Big West Conference). Flynn Cameron added 12 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Wil Tattersall recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Aggies (14-10, 7-5) were led in scoring by Elijah Pepper, who finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Leo DeBruhl added 12 points for UC Davis. Christian Anigwe also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Riverside visits UC Irvine while UC Davis visits UCSB.

Portland tops Pacific

Moses Wood’s 26 points helped Portland defeat visiting Pacific 81-73 on Thursday night.

Wood added eight rebounds for the Pilots (13-14, 5-7 West Coast Conference). Juan Sebastian Gorosito shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Tyler Robertson recorded 15 points and was 3 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 9 from the line.

Keylan Boone led the Tigers (12-14, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Judson Martindale added 10 points for Pacific. In addition, Jordan Ivy-Curry finished with 10 points.

Gorosito scored 11 points in the first half and Portland went into halftime trailing 33-32. Wood’s 16-point second half helped Portland finish off the eight-point victory.

Both teams play on Saturday. Portland hosts Saint Mary’s while Pacific hosts San Diego.

Northern Arizona rolls past Sacramento State

Jalen Cole’s 25 points helped Northern Arizona defeat visiting Sacramento State 77-55 on Thursday night.

Cone shot 9 for 15, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Lumberjacks (7-19, 3-10 Big Sky Conference). Nik Mains scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Xavier Fuller went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Callum McRae led the Hornets (12-13, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds. Sacramento State also got 10 points from Gianni Hunt. In addition, Akolda Mawein had 10 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Arizona hosts Portland State while Sacramento State visits Northern Colorado.

Stanford women breeze past Arizona

Cameron Brink and Haley Jones each scored 18 points and visiting No. 6 Stanford used a strong rebounding performance to beat No. 17 Arizona 84-60 on Thursday night.

The Cardinal (23-3, 11-2 Pac-12) won their sixth straight against the Wildcats (18-6, 8-5), a streak that includes the 2021 NCAA title game. Stanford moved into first place in the conference, a half-game ahead of No. 7 Utah.

Jones shot 8 for 11 from the field and added 12 rebounds and six assists. Brink scored all her points and added eight rebounds in 21 minutes.

Stanford outrebounded Arizona 45-27. It was a much better effort on the boards than in Sunday’s 72-67 loss at Washington. In that game, the Cardinal had a season-low 24 rebounds, which they surpassed in the third quarter against the Wildcats.

Stanford tied a season-high with 59.3% shooting, narrowly missing becoming the first team to shoot better than 60% against the Wildcats since the Cardinal accomplished the feat in 2014.

Paris Clark, Esmery Martinez and Cate Reese led the way for Arizona with 10 points apiece.

Stanford concludes its season-high four-game trip Sunday at Arizona State, while Arizona hosts Cal on Sunday.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor