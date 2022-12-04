College basketball: San Jose State falls to Arkansas; Saint Mary’s unable to topple Houston

Trevon Brazile scored 23 points and No. 11 Arkansas pulled away in the second half Saturday to beat visiting San Jose State 99-58.

The Razorbacks (7-1) led 40-35 at the break before erupting. It was the first men’s basketball matchup between the schools.

Ricky Council IV had 17 points for Arkansas. Heralded freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. contributed 16 points and five assists in his first career start in only his second game as a collegian.

The Hogs had their best shooting performance of the season, making 37 of 59 shots (62.7%), including 8 of 13 (61.5%) on 3s.

“I think we’re getting better offensively,” Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said. “I really do. When you have as many freshmen as we do, you should be continuing to improve.”

Arkansas held SJSU to 34.6% shooting in the second half, including 18.2% from 3, while forcing 11 turnovers in the final 20 minutes.

The Razorbacks dominated in bench points (44-4), points in the paint (52-30) and fast-break points (23-2).

Omari Moore scored 21 points for SJSU (6-3).

Arkansas has now won twice against Mountain West Conference opponents in its last three games, including a 78-74 overtime win over then-No. 17 San Diego State on Nov. 23 in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational in Hawaii.

For the first time in eight games this season, the Razorbacks were at full strength Saturday, with all 13 scholarship players available to compete.

San Jose State, despite the loss, is only two wins away from matching its victory total from a season ago, when the Spartans finished 8-23.

Santa Clara 72, Sacramento State 65

Brandin Podziemski scored 27 points Saturday as Santa Clara beat visiting Sacramento State 72-65.

Podziemski also contributed six rebounds for the Broncos (7-2). Carlos Stewart was 8 of 13 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 22 points. Keshawn Justice was 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Zach Chappell led the way for the Hornets (3-5) with 17 points and four assists. Callum McRae added 15 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Sacramento State. In addition, Akolda Mawein finished with 12 points.

Santa Clara entered halftime up 26-24. Podziemski paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Podziemski’s 18-point second half helped Santa Clara finish off the seven-point victory.

UC Santa Barbara 82, Pacific 71

Ajare Sanni’s 22 points in Saturday’s game helped UC Santa Barbara defeat visiting Pacific.

Sanni added three steals for the Gauchos (5-2). Ajay Mitchell shot 8 for 11, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, to add 19 points. Miles Norris recorded 18 points and was 7 of 13 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).

The Tigers (3-6) were led in scoring by Donovan Williams, who finished with 11 points. Pacific also got 11 points from Luke Avdalovic. In addition, Sam Freeman finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

UCSB led Pacific at the half, 37-29, with Norris (nine points) their high scorer before the break. UCSB outscored Pacific by three points in the second half, while Mitchell led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Houston 53, Saint Mary’s 48

J'Wan Roberts scored 15 points, Marcus Sasser added 13 and top-ranked Houston held on to beat visiting Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

The Cougars (8-0) won twice in their first week as the No. 1 team since the final poll of the 1982-83 regular season, when Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon led high-flying Phi Slama Jama.

Logan Johnson scored 17 points and Aidan Mahaney had 14 for the Gaels (6-3), who lost their third in a row following a 6-0 start.

Houston was the favorite to win it all in the second of three consecutive trips to the Final Four nearly 40 years ago, but lost to Jim Valvano and North Carolina State in one of the iconic championship games.

Coach Kelvin Sampson’s first top-ranked team is coming off trips to the Final Four and Elite Eight the past two seasons.

Saint Mary’s whittled a 12-point deficit to a single possession when Mahaney hit a 3, and he made it a three-point game again at 46-43 with another from long range.

Roberts answered by backing down for a short jump hook before Sasser converted a three-point play to put the Cougars up 51-43.

Houston broke a 17-all tie with a 14-3 run to finish the first half, with Saint Mary’s going 1 of 11 from the field in that stretch against the vaunted Cougars defense. Both teams shot 37%.