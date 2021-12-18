Subscribe

College basketball: SRJC men, women pick up wins over highly ranked teams

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 17, 2021, 10:57PM

The Santa Rosa Junior College men’s basketball team punched its ticket to the championship game of the Kris Kringle Tournament with a huge 90-81 win Friday over previously undefeated Los Medanos College, which entered the tournament as the No. 13 team in the state.

Aaron Porcil led the Bear Cubs (6-5) with 26 points while Edward Turner had 16 points and 17 rebounds.

SRJC has now won three straight and will face Yuba for the tournament title at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The SRJC women’s basketball team also recently picked up a win over a highly ranked team in their first-round game at the San Francisco Golden Gate Classic at San Francisco City College.

Led by a 21-point, 7-rebound outing from former Montgomery standout Trinity Hawkins, the Bear Cubs (7-3) took down No. 12 College of Sequoias 66-60 on Thursday. The Giants (8-4) were also ranked No. 5 in the northern region.

Ashleigh B arr, another former Viking, recorded a double-double with 11 points and14 rebounds, while Kierra Johnson, a Rancho Cotate grad, had 15 points and 9 rebounds off the bench.

As of Friday night, no result was available from the Bear Cubs’ semifinal game.

