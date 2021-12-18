College basketball: SRJC men, women pick up wins over highly ranked teams

The Santa Rosa Junior College men’s basketball team punched its ticket to the championship game of the Kris Kringle Tournament with a huge 90-81 win Friday over previously undefeated Los Medanos College, which entered the tournament as the No. 13 team in the state.

Aaron Porcil led the Bear Cubs (6-5) with 26 points while Edward Turner had 16 points and 17 rebounds.

SRJC has now won three straight and will face Yuba for the tournament title at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The SRJC women’s basketball team also recently picked up a win over a highly ranked team in their first-round game at the San Francisco Golden Gate Classic at San Francisco City College.

Led by a 21-point, 7-rebound outing from former Montgomery standout Trinity Hawkins, the Bear Cubs (7-3) took down No. 12 College of Sequoias 66-60 on Thursday. The Giants (8-4) were also ranked No. 5 in the northern region.

Ashleigh B arr, another former Viking, recorded a double-double with 11 points and14 rebounds, while Kierra Johnson, a Rancho Cotate grad, had 15 points and 9 rebounds off the bench.

As of Friday night, no result was available from the Bear Cubs’ semifinal game.

