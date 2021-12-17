College basketball: SRJC routs Napa in Kris Kringle opener

Aaron Porcil scored a season-high 23 points to lead Santa Rosa Junior College to a 97-69 win over Napa Valley College in the first round of the Kris Kringle tournament at SRJC on Thursday. Former Windsor standout Riley Smith added 16 points for the Bear Cubs (5-5), who will face Los Medanos in the semifinals on Friday.

The Mustangs (10-0) advanced with a 105-67 rout of Foothill. At No. 13 in the latest CCCMBCA poll from Dec. 7, they’re the highest-ranked team in the tournament.

On the other end of the bracket, Yuba beat Redwoods 91-87 and Mendocino set back Feather River 81-75.

Redwoods-Feather River will open play on Day 2 at 2 p.m., with Foothill-Napa Valley to follow at 4 p.m. Yuba-Mendocino is set to tip at 6 p.m. and SRJC-Los Medanos will close out the day at 8 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.