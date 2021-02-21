College basketball: Stanford, Cal men come up short

Noah Williams scored a career-high 40 points and Washington State outlasted visiting Stanford 85-76 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Williams, who scored his previous career high of 32 in the Cougars’ win over Cal on Thursday, made 12 of 35 shots, including 8 of 18 from the arc, and 8 of 10 free throws with nine turnovers. His 40 points were the most for WSU since Klay Thompson scored 43 in 2011. The sophomore’s father, Guy Williams, scored what was then a WSU-record 43 points in 1983. The record is 45 by Brian Quinnett in 1986.

Efe Abogidi scored five points, Aljaz Kunc added a bucket and Williams scored the game’s final points on a floater as Washington State (14-10, 7-10 Pac-12) blanked Stanford 9-0 in the final overtime.

Abogidi finished with 14 points and Kunc and Andrej Jakimovski had 11 each with Jakimovski adding nine assists and Dishon Jackson 10 rebounds.

The Cougars were outshot 52% to 36% but had 12 more rebounds, six more 3-pointers and made 18 of 23 at the line to Stanford’s 9 of 18. They ended a nine-game losing streak to Stanford (14-9, 10-7) and dealt a blow to the on-the-bubble Cardinal’s NCAA tournament hopes. And they did it all without their their leading scorer, Isaac Bonton (18.4 ppg), out for the third consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, the Pac-12’s second-leading scorer coming in at 19.1 points per game, finished with 11 in 28 minutes of play before fouling out in the second overtime. Michael O’Connell scored 17 points, Jaiden Delaire 15 and Spencer Jones and Daejon Davis 10 each.

Williams hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to send the game into overtime. Stanford had the ball with 25 seconds left in the first OT but was harassed into a shot-clock violation to send it into a second extra period tied at 68-all. The second OT ended up at 76-all after Stanford’s Delaire drove and scored with 22 seconds left and Williams missed at the rim.

Cal men fall to Washington

Quade Green scored 17 points, Jamal Bey added 10 of his 15 in the second half, and Washington held off visiting Cal 62-51 on Saturday night in a matchup of teams at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings.

Washington (5-17, 4-13 Pac-12) led by as many as 14 in the second half then held off every charge by the Golden Bears over the final 10 minutes to win for the second time in three games.

Green made 6 of 11 shots and grabbed six rebounds, while Bey also had nine boards. Marcus Tsohonis added 10 points off the bench.

Matt Bradley led Cal (8-17, 3-15) with 13 points, but struggled from the floor. Bradley was just 3-of-16 shooting and missed all four of his 3-point attempts. The Golden Bears shot a season-worst 26.7% and went the final 8 minutes without a made field goal, missing their last nine shots.

After knocking off Colorado last weekend, the Bears had a miserable trip north. They were routed by Washington State on Thursday, before having of their worst shooting performances of the season against the Huskies.

Washington’s biggest lead came at 42-28 with 14 minutes left after a 3-pointer from Tsohonis. Cal pulled within 45-42 with 9 minutes left, but Green answered with a 3 late in the shot clock to push Washington’s lead back to six.

Green added a key layup with 2:12 left to give Washington a 59-50 lead and Cal couldn’t make any of its open looks. Cal’s final seven points came from the free throw line.

The Golden Bears have failed to top 60 points in five of their past 10 games.