College basketball: Stanford, Cal men get wins

Oscar da Silva scored 21 points and Stanford beat Arizona 78-75 on Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena to snap a 20-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

The Cardinal (4-2, 1-0 Pac-12) beat Arizona for the first time since Jan. 4, 2009, snapping the nation’s fourth-longest active losing streak against a conference opponent.

Jemarl Baker Jr. sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by Lee in an 8-0 spurt that gave Arizona its first lead at 69-68 with 3:33 to play. After Da Silva answered with two free throws, Baker hit another 3. But Spencer Jones made two 3-pointers 37 seconds apart to make it 76-72 with 2:03 left and Stanford led the rest of the way.

Baker hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and finished with 29 points for Arizona (5-1, 0-1).

The game was played at the home of the Golden State Warriors’ G-League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors, due to health restrictions in Palo Alto.

CAL 87, CSU NORTHRIDGE 56

Makale Foreman scored 23 points ― 11 in a 90-second span in the first half ― Ryan Betley scored 19 and California beat Cal State Northridge on Saturday in Berkeley.

Joel Brown made all five of his shot attempts for 10 points and distributed eight assists for the Bears (4-4). Cal finished 31-for-51 shooting (61%)

The Matadors shot 17 for 49 (35%). TJ Starks scored 13 points and Atin Wright added 10.

SAINT MARY’S 53, COLORADO STATE 33

Tommy Kuhse had 14 points and six assists as Saint Mary’s won its eighth consecutive game, romping past Colorado State on Saturday in Moraga. Dan Fotu added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Gaels, and Alex Ducas chipped in 7 points.

James Moors had seven rebounds for the Rams (2-1).

Isaiah Stevens, the Rams’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 21 points per game, had only six points on 3-of-13 shooting.

UCLA WOMEN 71, CAL 37

Michaela Onyenwere and Natalie Chou scored 18 points apiece and No. 11 UCLA cruised to a win over Cal on Saturday.

Emily Bessoir added 13 points for the host Bruins (5-1, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference), who face No. 1 Stanford on Monday.

Dalayah Daniels scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears (0-6, 0-3).

Onyenwere scored the first two baskets of the game and closed the first quarter that gave the Bruins a 19-8 lead.