College basketball: Stanford men roll, Cal falls

Ziaire Williams picked up the second triple-double in Stanford program history, Jaiden Delaire scored 21 points and the Cardinal defeated Washington 91-75 on Thursday night in Santa Cruz.

Williams scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and made 10 assists to notch the first triple-double by a Stanford player since Brook Lopez in 2007.

He completed the triple double with 1:40 to play when he assisted on Delaire’s dunk.

Williams was a force from the opening tip, blocking Washington’s first shot, grabbing the defensive rebound of Washington’s second shot and passing to Spencer Jones for a layup that started a 12-0 run for Stanford (7-3, 3-1 Pacific- 12) to open the game.

The Huskies (1-8, 0-4) came within 14-5 on a Quade Green 3-pointer but that lasted for 18 seconds before Brandon Angel dropped in an answering 3 and the Cardinal lead never dipped under double digits again.

Oscar da Silva scored 17 points with 10 rebounds for his second straight double double, Jones scored 18 points with four 3-pointers. The Cardinal shot 52% (34 of 66) and dominated the boards 47-31. Williams made half of Stanford’s 20 assists.

Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies with 24 points, 19 coming after

halftime. Jamal Bey and Green scored 15 each.

Stanford is the only Power Five team to not yet play on its home court this season. COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County have the Cardinal playing in Santa Cruz with no end date announced.

Stanford was playing without Daejon Davis (leg) and Bryce Wills (knee). Davis was averaging 13.8 points and Wills 9.3.

The Cardinal next host Washington State on Saturday. The Huskies visit Cal on Saturday.

Cal men still winless in Pac-12

Isaac Bonton made 7 of 11 shots and finished with 21 points, five rebounds and six assists to help Washington State beat host Cal 71-60 on Thursday night.

Efe Abogidi added 12 points and nine rebounds and Noah Williams scored 11 points for the Cougars (9-1, 2-1 Pac-12). Abogidi made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and Bonton hit 2 of 4 from the arc.

Washington State used an 8-0 run to take its biggest lead at 51-36 on Williams’ layup with 12:14 left in the second half. The Golden Bears (5-7, 0-5) closed within seven when Jalen Celestine’s 3-pointer made it 65-58 with 1:09 left but got no closer.

Andre Kelly had 11 points, and Ryan Betley and Lars Thiemann added 10 points each for Cal.

The Bears’ leading scorer, Matt Bradley, missed his first full game after injuring his left ankle in the first half of Cal’s 73-64 loss to Oregon State on Saturday.

San Francisco defeats Portland

Dzmitry Ryuny registered 16 points as San Francisco easily beat visiting Portland 88-64 on Thursday night.

Khalil Shabazz had 19 points for San Francisco (8-5, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Damari Milstead added 10 points.

San Francisco posted a season-high 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Dons had a season-high 10 blocks.

Portland scored 43 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Isiah Dasher had 17 points for the Pilots (6-4, 0-1).