College basketball roundup: Stanford men stun No. 4 Arizona

Spencer Jones scored all 18 of his points in the second half for Stanford and played a key role in neutralizing Pac-12 leading scorer Azuolas Tubelis, as the Cardinal stunned visiting No. 4 Arizona 88-79 on Saturday night.

Stanford (11-14, 5-9 Pac-12) beat a ranked team for the first time this year and a top-five team for the second time in two seasons. Arizona (22-4, 11-4), hoping to stay a half-game behind UCLA for the conference lead, had a seven-game win snapped.

Courtney Ramey scored a season- and game-high 26 points for Arizona, which could not overcome Tubelis’ worst game of the season. The junior forward, who had 40 points against Oregon on Feb. 2 and had averaged a near double-double this season (20.9 points, 9.7 rebounds) to lead the conference in both categories, was held to four points.

Tubelis did not have a rebound and committed four fouls.

Stanford’s Michael O’Connell scored a team-high 22 points, helping the Cardinal outshoot the Wildcats 61% to 46% from the field. Brandon Angel added 14 points for Stanford, Maxime Reynaud had 13 points and Harrison Ingram contributed 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Pelle Larsson and Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 12 points apiece for the Wildcats.

Jones took command of a back-and-forth game a third of the way through the second half, scoring all 13 of Stanford’s points during a nearly seven-minute stretch that ended with a layup that gave the Cardinal a 67-66 lead with 7:35 remaining.

A 3-point play by Angel extended Stanford’s lead to 70-66 before a Ramey 3-pointer cut the lead to one.

But the Cardinal scored the next nine points, punctuating the run with a wide-open 3-pointer by O’Connell that extended their lead to 79-69 with 3:28 left.

Cal falls to Arizona State

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored five of his 23 points in overtime, Frankie Collins had 10 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and five assists and visiting Arizona State beat Cal 70-62 in overtime Saturday night.

Collins made two free throws and Alonzo Gaffney followed with a dunk to give Arizona State (10-8, 9-6 Pac-12) a four-point lead 90 seconds into OT. Monty Bowser converted a three-point play — with the help of goaltending — to pull the Golden Bears within 61-60 but Cambridge answered with a jumper and then hit a 3-pointer to give ASU a six-point lead with two minutes left.

DJ Horne added 12 points for the Sun Devils.

Grant Newell scored eight points — including back-to-back 3s — and Bowser added five in a 13-4 run that gave Cal a 22-19 lead with seven minutes left in the first half. Cambridge scored the Sun Devils’ next eight points to make it 27-25 less than three minutes later and ASU led until DeJuan Clayton and Sam Alajiki made consecutive 3s for an 8-0 run that gave Cal a 51-49 lead with 2:43 left in regulation.

Devan Cambridge hit a jumper 14 seconds later to make it 51-all and, after Alajiki made another 3, Horne sandwiched a 3-pointer and a jumper around a free throw by Collins to make it 57-54 with 48 seconds to go. Alajiki hit his third from behind the arc 13 seconds later, and DJ Horne missed a clean look at a 16-foot pull-up jumper just before the end of regulation, to force overtime.

Bowser and Grant Newell scored 14 points apiece for Cal (3-22, 2-12). Clayton and Alajiki each scored 11.

The Bears, who opened the season with 13 straight losses, have lost 10 games in a row. The Sun Devils have won eight of their last nine games against Cal.

Saint Mary’s rolls past Portland

Logan Johnson had 34 points, six rebounds and six assists as visiting No. 15 Saint Mary’s handled Portland 81-64 on the road Saturday.

Alex Ducas added 18 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (22-5, 11-1 West Coast Conference) and Aidan Mahaney contributed 10 points and five assists.

Kristian Sjolund led the Pilots (13-15, 5-8) with 12 points, and Juan Gorosito and Tyler Robinson each added 10 points.

The Gaels took a 39-38 lead into halftime after a back-and-forth first half. They began the second half on a 16-0 run to blow the game open and never trailed again.

Saint Mary’s was fueled in its run by hot 3-point shooting, going 15 of 32 (46.9%) from beyond the arc and outrebounded Portland 41-22.

San Francisco tops Pepperdine

Tyrell Roberts scored 32 points to led San Francisco over visiting Pepperdine 88-80 on Saturday night.

Roberts shot 11 for 16 from the floor (6 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Dons (16-12, 5-8 West Coast Conference). Khalil Shabazz totaled 17 points and four steals, while Ndewedo Newbury scored 12.

The Waves (9-18, 2-11) were led by Mike Mitchell Jr. with 22 points. Jevon Porter added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Malik Moore scored 10.