College basketball: Stanford men win; Cal men fall to Southern

Stanford opened the game with a 19-0 run and the Cardinal cruised to an 80-43 victory over visiting Cal Poly on Friday night.

James Keefe scored the first five points for Stanford (2-2), Spencer Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Michael Jones sank three free throws and a 3-pointer to put the Cardinal up 17-0. Michael O'Connell added a layup before Trevon Taylor got Cal Poly (1-2) on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer with 12:51 left in the half.

Max Murrell hit four 3-pointers from there to help Stanford take a 47-19 lead at intermission.

Murrell and Michael Jones topped Stanford with 15 points apiece. Spencer Jones and Maxime Raynaud both scored 10.

Taylor topped the Mustangs with 12 points.

The Cardinal shot 49% overall, 48% from 3-point range and got off 16 more shots than Cal Poly. The Mustangs shot 28% from the floor, 26% from beyond the arc and were out-rebounded 42-25.

Southern 74, Cal 66

Brion Whitley scored 18 points to lead visiting Southern past winless Cal on Friday night for its first win of the season.

Southern (1-3) is the fourth team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to collect a win against a Pac-12 Conference member this season.

Dre’Shawn Allen and P.J. Etienne added 13 points apiece for Southern. Bryson Etienne had 10.

Devin Askew scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half for Cal (0-4). Lars Thiemann added 15 points and Sam Alajiki 10.

Southern shot 56% (14 of 25) that included six 3-pointers in building a 38-26 halftime lead.

The Tigers led by as many as 15 points early in the second half and had a 10-point advantage with 3:55 remaining. Askew made consecutive 3-pointers that pulled Cal to 66-60 with 1:24 left. Etienne answered with a layup, and he and Byrd combined for six points from the free-throw to seal it.

Cal finished with a season-high 20 turnovers.

Tonight's game was part of the Emerald Coast Classic and not this season's inaugural SWAC/Pac-12 Legacy Series, which wrapped up this week with the conferences splitting the series 3-3.

UC Davis 75, Arkansas State 60

Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated visiting Arkansas State on Friday night.

Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

The Red Wolves (2-2) were led in scoring by Caleb Fields, who finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Arkansas State also got 13 points from Malcolm Farrington. Terrance Ford Jr. finished with 10 points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. UC Davis squares off against Sacramento State and Arkansas State hosts UT Martin.

Santa Clara 69, DePaul 61

Brandin Podziemski had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Santa Clara beat DePaul on Friday in the Bahamas.

Podziemski also contributed three steals for the Broncos (3-1). Jaden Bediako scored 14 points and added nine rebounds.

The Blue Demons (3-1) were led by Umoja Gibson, who posted 18 points and four assists. Javan Johnson added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Eral Penn had eight points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

CSU Fullerton 95, Pacific 91, 2OT

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 27 points, Jalen Harris added 21 and sank four free throws in the final 56 seconds to help CSU Fullerton edge Pacific in double overtime on Friday night.

Wrightsell had eight rebounds for the Titans (3-1). Vincent Lee recorded 14 points and was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Jordan Ivy-Curry led the way for the Tigers (2-2) with 19 points. Pacific also got 16 points and two blocks from Cam Denson. Tyler Beard had 15 points and three steals.

CSU Fullerton was outscored by six points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 70-70.