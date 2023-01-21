College basketball: Stanford women hold off Utah; Cal falls to Colorado

Cameron Brink had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, Haley Jones added 25 points, 12 boards and a pair of blocks, and No. 4 Stanford bounced back from a loss at USC by beating eighth-ranked Utah 74-62 at home Friday night.

Hannah Jump made her first five shots and scored 13 points on a night when the Cardinal lost freshman point guard Talana Lepolo to a left foot injury in the first quarter.

Stanford (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) earned its 18th straight home win against conference opponents. The Cardinal dropped two spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after a 55-46 loss at USC on Sunday that snapped the Cardinal’s 12-game winning streak, a 39-game unbeaten run against conference opponents and 51-game winning stretch facing unranked teams.

Alissa Pili scored 25 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 19 for Utah (15-2, 5-2), which had previously lost at Colorado on Jan. 6. Utah shot 3 for 13 from deep in the first half to fall behind 41-32.

Former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith, the No. 1 draft pick in 2005 out of Utah, was in the house at Maples Pavilion cheering on the Utes.

The Utes have never beaten a top-five opponent and had been scoring 86.8 points per game — among the best in the nation — but managed just 10 in the second quarter and 12 over the final 10 minutes.

Stanford hasn’t allowed more than 77 points in a game since the end of the 2019-20 season, with its only other loss so far this season a 76-71 overtime defeat to No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 20.

The Utes jumped ahead 10-2 and 12-5 before Stanford's 7-0 run over a 1:15 spurt.

Stanford’s players wore No. 3 emblems on their warmup shirts in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is recovering after he went into cardiac arrest on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Lepolo fell midway through the first quarter and was able to walk off the court on her own but didn’t play again. She returned to the bench late in the period without a shoe on her left foot and a big ice bag on the ankle, then was in a walking boot after halftime.

Colorado women top Cal

Quay Miller had 26 points, Jaylyn Sherrod scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and visiting No. 24 Colorado beat Cal 73-66 on Friday for its seventh straight victory.

Aaronette Vonleh gave Colorado a seven-point lead in the beginning of the third quarter, but the Buffaloes went scoreless for the next four minutes as Cal tied it at 36-all. Colorado was held to nine points on 4-of-11 shooting in the third quarter but made 9 of 11 in the fourth in scoring 30 points.

Sherrod’s 3-pointer with 2:58 left in the fourth gave Colorado a 67-57 lead. The Buffaloes didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way but went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Vonleh finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Colorado (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12). Sherrod, who leads the conference in assists with 5.5 per game, had three of Colorado’s 13 assists on 26 baskets.

Miller scored 11 of Colorado’s opening 16 points and she finished the half with 14 points as the Buffaloes led 34-29. Cal stayed within reach by making 5 of 10 3-pointers.

Evelien Lutje Schipholt scored 17 points for Cal (10-8, 1-6). Jayda Curry added 13 points and Ugonne Onyiah scored 10.

Colorado jumped into the AP Top 25 poll after beating consecutive top-15 opponents. The Buffaloes continue their road trip at No. 4 Stanford on Sunday.