College basketball: Stanford women, men both win

Francesca Belibi saw the open court and no defenders in front of her. Teammate Anna Wilson told her she was good to go, so Belibi stormed the paint and dunked, delighting her Stanford teammates.

“I was going crazy,” freshman Cameron Brink said. “I had to remember I had to get on defense. She brings so much energy for us and that was a big moment.”

Belibi finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, helping No. 1 Stanford survive its closest game of the season to beat 10th-ranked UCLA 61-49 on Monday in Los Angeles and remain undefeated.

The Cardinal was leading by five points when Belibi dunked early in the fourth quarter, a week after becoming the first woman to do so in a collegiate game since former Baylor star Brittney Griner in 2013.

“Definitely wasn’t thinking about time and score,” Belibi said. “If I had remembered, I would have shot a layup and made sure we got the points.”

Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer said: “Glad she made it because we needed that basket. Gives our team a lot of energy and it’s exciting for the fans watching.”

Brink added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12). Kiana Williams had 10 points and was one of four Stanford players with four assists.

Stanford cruised past its first six opponents, winning by a whopping 48.2 points per game while scoring an average of 93.2 points.

But the Cardinal got tested against the Bruins, who took a one-point lead in the second quarter, trailed by six points in the third and didn’t fall behind by double digits until late in the fourth, when Stanford outscored UCLA 18-12.

The Cardinal scored its fewest points of the season and committed a season-high 16 turnovers.

Earlier in the day, Stanford remained No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the third consecutive week, receiving 26 of 30 first-place votes from a media panel. Louisville, UConn, North Carolina State and South Carolina followed the Cardinal again in the poll. Connecticut holds the longest active streak of being ranked, with 515 consecutive Top 25 appearances.

Oregon State’s four-year run in the Top 25 ended when the Beavers fell out of the poll for the first time since 2016.

The Beavers had the seventh-longest active streak, being ranked for 76 consecutive weeks dating to Dec. 19, 2016. Oregon State lost its lone game last week, falling to Washington State and dropping out from No. 21.

Stanford men hold off CSU Bakersfield

Ziaire Williams scored 17 points, Bryce Wills had 14 and Stanford beat Cal State Bakersfield 63-50 on Monday night in Santa Cruz.

Stanford (5-2), which beat Arizona 78-75 on Saturday to snap a 20-game losing streak against the Wildcats, shot just 35%

(9 of 26) in the first half but 61% (11 of 18) in the second for its fourth straight win.

Williams shot 4 of 12 from the floor and made 9 of 10 free throws. Wills was 5-of-7 shooting. The duo had team highs with seven rebounds and three assists apiece.

Oscar da Silva, who scored 21 points in the Cardinal’s win against Arizona, had 10 points against the Roadrunners and snapped his three-game stretch of scoring 20-plus points.

Justin Edler-Davis scored 13 points for Cal State Bakersfield (3-3). Taze Moore had 11 points and De’Monte Buckingham 10.

The Cardinal took the lead for good midway through the first half. CSUB pulled within seven points in the second before Stanford used a 13-5 run to build its largest lead, 57-42 with 5:44 remaining. Wills scored the last six points that included a dunk during the stretch.

The Stanford home game was played at Permanente Arena due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County. The Cardinal’s next scheduled game is Dec. 31 at Oregon State to resume Pac-12 play.