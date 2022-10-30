College football: SRJC drops heartbreaker to No. 12 American River

The Santa Rosa Junior College football team dropped a heartbreaker at home Saturday night to American River, as the No. 12-ranked team in the California Community College Athletic Association rallied past the Bear Cubs 16-15 with a last-minute touchdown.

The first-place Beavers (5-3, 3-0 NorCal) scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:28 left in the game after getting the ball back minutes prior on a costly fumble from the Bear Cubs (3-5, 1-2).

SRJC had rallied in its own right to take a 15-10 lead early in the fourth, thanks to a two-yard touchdown run from quarterback Santino Chavez and an 18-yard score from Bryan Berry. The Bear Cubs’ prospects for an upset looked even more promising when they got the ball back at their own 1-yard line after a fumble from the Beavers that was recovered by Joshua Moore.

It appeared that Moore had actually recovered the ball cleanly and returned it for a 100-yard scoop and score, but the officials whistled the play dead as he streaked down the field, saying his knee had hit turf on the initial recovery.

“His knee wasn’t down,” SRJC head coach Lenny Wagner said after the game. “There was a guy filming right there with his camera, and even though we can’t use replay, he showed it to us, and the guy’s knee was not down. But the play stood, so we started our drive, first and 10 from the one-inch line instead of being up 21-10 with three minutes left in the game.”

The Bear Cubs instead rattled off an eight-and-half-minute drive that netted 28 yards until Chavez was sacked and lost the ball, giving it back to the Beavers at SRJC’s 22-yard line. It took American River five plays to convert for the go-ahead score.

SRJC had one final chance for a game-winning drive but turned the ball over on downs at midfield.

“We just ran out of time at the end,” Wagner said. “Got past the 50 but couldn’t get close enough for a field goal.”

Chavez finished the game 19-of-23 passing for 167 yards with a rushing touchdown and a fumble lost. Berry led the Bear Cubs in rushing with 68 yards on 17 carries with a score and Cody Davison had six catches for 67 yards to lead them in receiving.

Davide DeMenenez led SRJC with 11 total tackles (eight solo), while Jack Brutus had 1½ sacks and Max Gonzalez had a solo sack.

“Our guys played so good,” Wagner said. “They really got after it. Super proud of them. I mean, you can’t leave a game close enough where one call can make the difference.”

SRJC hits the road next week for a battle at Shasta on Saturday in the penultimate game of the regular season. The Bear Cubs could be eligible for a bowl game if they win their final two games of the year.

“We’re not guaranteed, but we’d be eligible,” Wagner said. “So, there’s a chance.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.