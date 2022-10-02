College football: Turnovers cost SRJC in loss to Reedley

The Santa Rosa Junior College football team saw its two-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday in a 23-12 loss at Reedley in its non-conference finale.

The difference in the game was a few costly turnovers for the Bear Cubs (2-3) and a long, clock-killing fourth-quarter drive from the Tigers (3-2).

“Rough day for the Bear Cubs,” said SRJC head coach Lenny Wagner. “We couldn’t get out of our own way a couple times.”

SRJC took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter when quarterback Santino Chavez connected with Lane Thrap for an 8-yard touchdown catch. The Bear Cubs then got the ball back with around 5:30 left until half but Reedley’s Andre Lopez-Green picked off a pass from Chavez and returned it 49 yards for a pick-six to put the Tigers back in front 9-7.

“We felt like we had the game under control until that pick for six,” said Wagner.

Chavez finished 13-of-24 passing for 138 yards with a touchdown and interception.

SRJC looked to respond before halftime but was forced to punt on its ensuing possession which took just over 30 seconds. Reedley took advantage of the opportunity as Joshua Magana hit Antwan Ficklen for a 50-yard touchdown with just seconds left before intermission, giving the Tigers a 16-7 lead heading into the second half.

“Those two scores really hurt,” said Wagner.

Midway through the third, SRJC turned the ball over on a fumble, which Reedley converted into a touchdown on its following drive, giving the hosts a 23-7 advantage.

SRJC responded with a 13-play, 70-yard scoring drive that ended early in the fourth quarter when Carson Budke, who completed five-of-eight passes for 62 yards, found Cody Davidson for a 24-yard score, cutting the deficit to 23-12. But on its ensuing drive, which started at 12:07 in the fourth, Reedley converted two third downs and a fourth down in a 14-play drive that took 11:17 off the clock.

“They got a couple penalties and some big plays to get first downs, keep that going,” Wagner said. “We were using our timeouts to get off the field.”

Isaac Torres led the Bear Cubs in receiving with 78 yards on six catches, followed by Davidson’s five-catch, 75-yard effort. Rasheed Rankin ran for a team-best 49 yards on eight carries.

Defensively, SRJC managed five sacks, one apiece for Ivan Robledo, Jack Brutus, Josh Kauvesi, Dmitri Johnson and Dillon Tingle, who also had a team-high 11 tackles (six solos). Zack Smith added a fumble recovery.

The Bear Cubs were coming off consecutive solid wins over Contra Costa (10-0) and Chabot (47-18) and were hoping to head into their bye week and conference play on Oct. 15 as winners of three straight.

“We didn’t play as good this week as we did last week, so that’s a little frustrating,” said Wagner. “But there’s a lot of stuff I like about this time. We have great kids, they work hard, they play hard. It’s our football IQ sometimes, we just make mistakes.”

The Bear Cubs will look to shore up their weak spots as they prepare for their Big 8 conference opener at Butte (3-2) in two weeks.

