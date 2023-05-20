College golf: How Sonoma State overcame a 14-stroke deficit to capture a dramatic NCAA regional title

As the final round of the NCAA Division II Regional Championship got underway at Foxtail Golf Course last Saturday, the last thing on the minds of the Sonoma State men’s team was winning.

Fourteen strokes out of the lead and squarely in the middle of the pack in the team competition, the Seawolves’ collective mindset was simply placing in the top five of the 20-team field to qualify for the NCAA Division II championships.

But what followed over the next five hours was nothing short of remarkable, an afternoon and evening of golf that will be remembered within the program for a long, long time.

Behind some inspired play from their entire lineup — but especially senior Griffin Pace — the Seawolves shot five-under as a team to soar back up the leaderboard and finish tied for first at the end of the final round, forcing a playoff for the regional championship.

Still tied after two playoff holes, the match was called due to darkness and Sonoma State was named the winner based on tiebreaker rules.

Pace, who shot 12-under for the tournament to win the individual championship, had five birdies in a row on the back nine to shoot four-under par 68 — his third straight round of 68 — and birdied both playoff holes to keep his team’s chance of winning alive.

In his 20 years leading SSU, head coach Val Verhunce had only seen one other finish like the one his team put together that day. It was 14 years ago, when the Seawolves came back from 14 strokes down in the final round to force a playoff for, and eventually win, the NCAA Division II Championship in 2009.

Now, his team will have a chance to do the same next week in Ohio. The Seawolves, ranked No. 11 in Division II by Golfstat, will face 20 of the other best Division II teams at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio, from Monday through Friday.

“I think we have a great chance at doing something special,” Verhunce said. “It’s not going to just be what we do; that’s the only thing we can control. The other side of that which, very similar to what happened last week, it’s going to depend on what other teams do. ... I do know that these guys are all hyper focused right now.”

Spring turnaround

The standard for success at SSU has been high since Verhunce started with the program in 2003.

This season’s regional title is the third in program history and this will be the Seawolves’ ninth trip to the NCAA championship tournament during his tenure.

The Seawolves were well on pace to get back to this point at the conclusion of the fall season, when they won one tournament and placed no worse than sixth in their four others.

But the spring season presented some challenges. A few key players began to struggle, and the team followed suit. They placed no better than fifth in their first four tournaments of the spring before placing second out of 20 teams in the NCAA West Regional Spring Preview at Foxtail North in mid-April.

Back on track? Not quite. They followed that second-place finish by taking fifth out of eight teams at the conference championships, a result they all considered disappointing.

Then, everything flipped during a practice round just days before regionals began. The team found a spark in sophomore Alec Padilla, who had a round for the ages at Foxtail North, carding 10 birdies with a bogey and two doubles to shoot five-under 67.

Verhunce and assistant coach Jess Stimack had been searching for a player to step up and seize the fifth spot in their lineup. Padilla, who had shot under 80 just once in the only tournament he appeared in this season, had done just that, and the timing couldn’t have been better.

“Jess and I were looking at each other and talking about how we were waiting for something like this to happen,” Verhunce said. “I think the fact that he went out and shot that score gave us a tremendous amount of confidence that we had our best five in the lineup at that point.”

Padilla wasn’t the only Seawolf to rise out of the woodwork late in the season. The emergence of senior Jules Lavigne during the spring was also integral to their success. He hadn’t made a single lineup during the fall, but a swing tweak — going back to playing his natural draw versus a cut — turned his game around.

Lavigne, along with Pace, earned NCAA Division II All-West Region honors last week.

Regional magic

All of it led up to a special weekend in front of friends and family.

Pace led the way with 68 in the first two rounds, but the Seawolves sat in sixth heading into the final round.

Even heading into the final nine holes, SSU hadn’t moved on the leaderboard. But then, Pace got hot. He had lost the individual lead with a double bogey on No. 6, then got a “crazy up and down” to save par on No. 7, pared No. 8 and birdied No. 9.