Sonoma State softball star Anna Zoia-Buescher added one final prestigious award to her trophy case last week on the heels of a career junior spring campaign.

The Santa Rosa native and alum of Montgomery and Santa Rosa Junior College was named a consensus Second-Team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, the organizations announced last Wednesday.

She’s the sixth All-American selection in program history and first since Keeley Ray in 2015. Ray was also a named an All-American by both the NFCA and D2CCA.

Zoia-Buescher closes out the year with a laundry list of accolades. She was the CCAA Player of the Year, West Region Player of the Year and now an All-American. Her player-of-the-year honors are firsts in program history.

Bomarito at NCAAs

Sonoma State distance star Gianna Bomarito capped off her freshman season with a 15th-place finish in the 10K at the Division II NCAA Championships last Thursday.

She finished the race in 36:11.36, becoming the first SSU track and field competitor at NCAAs since 2006.

Bomarito closes out her freshman year with school records in the 5K, 6K and 10K. She was also named CCAA Freshman of the Meet at the CCAA Championship, where she placed third in the 5K and won the 10K. Her win in the 10K made her the first conference champion from SSU since 2002.

SRJC track at CCCAAs

A small but talented contingent of SRJC track and field athletes closed out their years with some strong showings at the CCCAA Championships two weeks ago.

Freshman Ethan Dierke, an Analy alum, highlighted the group with a second-place finish in the men’s 400 hurdles. Dierke crossed the finish line in 51.81, a step behind winner Josh Marlin (51.47) of San Joaquin Delta.

In the men’s high jump, freshman Luca Salmon out of Maria Carrillo finished sixth by clearing 6 feet, 6 inches on his second attempt.

And in the men’s 4x400 relay, SRJC took seventh with a time of 3:17.21. The team was comprised of sophomores Jake Sievers and Cody Wood along with freshmen Dierke and Valentino Bugica.

On the women’s side, freshman Alexandra Van Holt, from Santa Rosa High, placed 11th in the 10K, finishing with a time of 41:14.08.

