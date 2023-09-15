College notebook: Casa Grande grad Jacob Porteous erupts in SRJC football debut

Casa Grande grad Jacob Porteous had quite the debut for the SRJC football team last weekend.

The freshman signal caller nearly set the SRJC single-game passing record, as he threw for 590 yards on 35-of-62 attempts with five touchdowns and three interceptions in the Bear Cubs’ 51-41 loss at Modesto that saw two game stoppages due to lightning.

The 590 yards is the most in a single game by any quarterback in the California Community College Athletic Association so far this season and came close to breaking the SRJC single-game record of 612, set in 2007 by Greg Alexander.

Sophomore wide receiver Isaac Torres was the biggest beneficiary of the offensive outburst, hauling in 11 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns. The Piner grad currently leads the CCCAA in receptions (21) and receiving yards (410).

Cody Davidson (10 receptions, 170 yards) and Joavan Johnson (seven receptions, 126 yards, two touchdowns) also had big games offensively.

Modesto (2-0), ranked in the top 10 in Monday’s CCCAA poll, led 20-0 before Santa Rosa (0-2) scored 21 straight to take the lead early in the second quarter. Modesto responded with 18 straight points to go back ahead 38-21.

Santa Rosa trailed the entire second half but cut the deficit to 44-41 early in the fourth. Modesto responded with a touchdown on its next possession and then intercepted Porteous in its own end zone with a minute left to seal the win.

SRJC hosts Contra Costa (2-0), the No. 19 team in the CCCAA, at 5 p.m. Saturday.

SRJC men’s soccer No. 11 in CCCAA

The Bear Cubs battled with CCCAA No. 2 Fullerton in a 1-0 loss last Friday but bounced back with a 4-2 victory at Cañada College on Tuesday.

With their 4-1-0 start, the Bear Cubs came in tied with three others at No. 11 in Tuesday’s first CCCAA poll of the season.

Sophomore Sam Nolan continues to lead the way offensively, with 14 points from a team-high five goals and four assists. The 14 points rank Nolan fourth in the CCCAA.

SRJC is back in action Friday as host to Canyons (4-2).

SRJC volleyball cooled off at Delta Classic

The Bear Cubs dropped three of four matches at the Delta Classic last weekend to come back down to earth after an 8-0 start to the year. The stretched dropped them out of the top 25 in the CCCAA rankings, where they were listed at No. 12 ahead of last weekend’s tournament.

They opened the tournament with 3-1 losses to Feather River and West Valley, ranked No. 3 and No. 20 in the CCCAA this week, then beat Sacramento City 3-0 and lost to Butte 3-2 to close out the weekend.

Sacramento City and Butte are on the top-25 CCCAA bubble with SRJC this week.

SRJC wrestling 2-1 in season opener

The Bear Cubs opened the season with two wins and a loss at the Santa Rosa Duals last weekend, beating Sac Joaquin Delta 30-23 and Skyline 36-15 with a loss to East Los Angeles 30-22.

Sophomore William “Bing” Westbrook posted a 3-0 record at 174 pounds with two falls. while sophomore Frank Pomilia, a Ukiah grad, also went 3-0 at 197 with a fall.

The Bear Cubs are back in action this weekend at the Sac City Invitational at Sacramento City College.

SSU volleyball upsets San Bernardino

The Seawolves picked up a marquee win last weekend in a five-set thriller over No. 9 San Bernardino, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 15-11.

San Bernardino, which dropped to No. 10 in the national rankings after the loss, was set to face the Seawolves at SSU again late Thursday.

The Seawolves also beat Westmont in four sets Saturday, 17-25, 25-23, 28-26, to push their winning streak to four games and overall record to 5-2.

SSU women’s soccer wins

It was a solid week on the pitch for the Seawolves, as they secured two wins and saw a midfielder named the conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Sophomore Annette Sotelo, the 2022 CCAA Freshman of the Year, found the back of the net three times in two games, including twice in a 6-3 loss to Azusa Pacific.

The Seawolves (2-1-1) bounced back from their 3-6 loss with 1-0 wins over Biola and Dominican. They’ll return to action Monday at Western Washington University

Bomarito shines for SSU women’s XC

Gianna Bomarito began her sophomore campaign by breaking her own 5K school record in her second collegiate cross country win last weekend at the Ash Creek Festival hosted by Western Oregon.

Bomarito finished the race in 17 minutes, 12.2 seconds, breaking her own record by 18 seconds and finishing 40 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher in the 60-person field.

As a team, the Seawolves took fourth out of six teams.

