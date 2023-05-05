On the heels of winning their first-ever regular-season conference title, the nationally ranked Sonoma State softball team achieved several more program firsts with the unveiling of the all-California Collegiate Athletic Association awards earlier this week.

Junior standout Anna Zoia-Buescher, a Montgomery High and Santa Rosa Junior College alum, was named the CCAA Player of the Year, pitcher Charlie Johnson was named the CCAA Freshman of the Year and head coach Jennifer Bridges was named the CCAA Coach of the Year. It’s the first time SSU has won each award in program history. The Seawolves also tied a program record with seven players named to all-conference teams.

Zoia-Buescher, who was an All-CCAA First-Team selection last year, ended the regular season batting .486, which ranks No. 7 in all of NCAA Division II. Entering SSU’s playoff opener Thursday, she’s in the top five in the conference in batting average, slugging and on-base percentage, as well as runs, hits, triples and stolen bases. She was also named to the All-CCAA First-Team.

Johnson, a Rancho Bernardo native, worked her way into the starting rotation and ended the regular season with a 9-3 record and 0.98 earned run average. At one point this year, she pitched 69 straight innings without allow an earned run. In addition to Freshman of the Year honors, she was also named to the All-CCAA Second-Team.

Bridges, in her 14th season leading the Seawolves, led SSU to its first CCAA regular-season title in program history and won her 500th career game this spring. SSU entered the CCAA postseason tournament as the No. 15 team in NCAA Division II with a 34-11 overall record and a 23-8 mark in conference play.

Along with Zoia-Buescher, senior catcher Jordyn Martinez, junior infielder Giana Hays and junior pitcher Nichole Sarra were all named to the All-CCAA First Team.

In addition to Johnson, Second-Team selections were senior infielder Cassidy Romano and junior outfielder Rylee Nishimoto.

SRJC softball in playoffs

The Bear Cubs softball team snuck into the California Community College Athletic Association as the No. 15 seed and will play at No. 2 San Mateo (33-6) in a three-game series starting Friday.

SRJC went 17-21 overall and finished tied for fifth in the Big 8 at 11-13.

Game 1 against San Mateo, ranked No. 5 in the state, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday followed by a doubleheader starting at noon, if necessary, on Saturday.

