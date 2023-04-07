College notebook: SRJC Athletics Hall of Fame to induct 1st class in three years

After a three-year hiatus, Santa Rosa Junior College will be inducting a new class of former athletes into its Athletics Hall of Fame later this month.

The 2023 induction class features four individual athletes and one entire team.

The inductees are the 1983 women’s swim team, Ben Swenson-Aguirre from the 1985 men’s tennis team, Konrad Schmidt from the 2003-05 baseball teams, Kyle Griffin from the 2006 wrestling team, Greg Alexander from the 2006-07 football teams and Brenda Flyswithhawks, a longtime SRJC educator, receiving special recognition.

The induction event is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at Haehl Pavilion and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75.

SRJC baseball still streaking

The Bear Cubs retained their top spot in the most recent Northern California coaches poll as their winning streak stretched into its third week.

SRJC, 22-5 overall, swept Cabrillo in a three-game nonconference series last week and returned to Big 8 play with a 6-0 win over American River on Tuesday.

The Bears Cubs are 11-2 in conference play and haven’t lost since March 15. They’ll look to continue their winning ways with two more games against American River later this week before taking on Folsom Lake in a three-game series next week. Folsom Lake is currently second in the Big 8 at 10-6 (22-7 overall) and is ranked No. 6 in Northern California.

The two teams will face off in Santa Rosa on Thursday, April 13.

SSU women’s golf wins home event

The Seawolves won their home event earlier this week at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club, finishing on top in the nine-team field by seven strokes.

Freshman Talia Gutman led the Seawolves with a score of 5-over par 149, good for third place overall in the field.

Lauren Garcia, Mia Golovich and Courtney Cervellin all finished tied for 10th with identical scores of 11-over par 155.

The Seawolves will look to take this momentum into the California Collegiate Athletic Association Championship on April 17 in Riverside.

SSU softball goes 3-2 in tourney

The Seawolves’ winning streak was snapped at eight in the second game of the Tournament of Champions hosted by Stanislaus State last weekend, but the they rebounded to finish the tournament with a 3-2 overall record.

SSU beat Western Oregon 9-1 in their opener, then lost to Western Washington 4-3 in the second end of their opening doubleheader.

The Seawolves then went 1-1 on Saturday, beating Northwest Nazarene 7-0 before losing to Hawaii Hilo 5-0. They finished up tournament play with a 3-0 win over Hawaii Pacific.

The Seawolves, who are now ranked No. 15 in NCAA Division II, returned home and swept Montana State-Billings 5-0 and 6-1 in a doubleheader Tuesday.

They’re now 27-6 overall and 16-3 in conference play ahead of a four-game series at Cal State-East Bay in Hayward this weekend.

