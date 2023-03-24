The Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team is currently at the top of both the conference standings and the most recent coaches poll for Northern California.

The Bear Cubs are 18-5 overall and 9-2 in the Big 8 following last week’s series win over Modesto. After falling 7-3 in the series opener last week, SRJC rallied with wins of 4-3 and 15-1.

The Bear Cubs opened a three-game series against Sacramento City College with a dramatic 2-1 win in 14 innings Wednesday, followed by a 7-3 win Thursday to push their winning streak to four games. They’ve also won eight of their last 10 games.

SRJC’s next home games will be next Thursday and Friday against Cabrillo.

SSU’s Wells an All-American

The accolades keep rolling in for Sonoma State men’s basketball star Jaylen Wells.

On Monday, a week after being a First-Team All-West Region selection, he was named to the Division II All-American Third Team, becoming just the second player in program history to earn All-American honors.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore forward averaged 22.4 points and 8.7 rebounds and shot 52% from the field this past season and was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Player of the Year.

SSU softball up to No. 13 nationally

The Sonoma State softball team continues to climb the national rankings.

This week, following aa series win at Cal State Monterey Bay, the Seawolves leapt eight spots to No. 13 in the nation in the Division II national coaches poll. The Seawolves (18-4, 12-3) are tied with Harding University at the No. 13 spot.

The Seawolves are currently in first place in the CCAA standings, a game ahead of Cal State San Marcos in the loss column. They’ll host Cal Poly Humboldt (9-14, 3-7) this weekend before the Tournament of Champions hosted by Stanislaus State next weekend.

SSU softball player of the week

A large part of the Seawolves’ success last week was thanks to the efforts of freshman pitcher Charlie Johnson.

Johnson earned two wins last week, throwing 14 scoreless innings with three strikeouts, two walks and 10 hits allowed. She fired six innings of scoreless relief in SSU’s 6-4 win over Monterey on Friday, then, on Saturday — in her first career college start — she threw a complete-game shutout in a 3-0 win.

Johnson has not allowed a run in 24 consecutive innings and currently leads the CCAA in earned run average at 0.47. That mark ranks No. 4 in all of NCAA Division II.

SSU freshman sets 2nd school record

SSU distance runner Gianna Bomarito is having a freshman campaign for the ages.

After breaking the school record in the 6K during the cross country season in the fall, Bomarito added the 5K school record to her mantle last week as she finished fourth overall in the event at the Cardinal Classic. Her time of 16 minutes, 50.52 seconds is the first sub-17-minute 5K in program history and beat the previous record by 16 seconds. She was also the top Division II finisher in the 5K at the meet.

