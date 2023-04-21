College notebook: SRJC baseball still NorCal No. 1, but battling for Big 8 title

The Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team is in a dogfight for the Big 8 conference title as the end of the regular season nears.

The Bear Cubs (25-9, 14-6) were swept in a three-game series by Folsom Lake last week — 8-6, 6-4 and 12-10 — in conference play. They beat Sierra 11-5 in their series opener Tuesday but dropped Game 2 1-0 on Thursday. They’re a game back of conference-leading San Joaquin Delta (28-6, 14-5) in the loss column with four games left.

SRJC, trying to win its first conference title since 2017, owns the tiebreaker with San Joaquin, having won two out of three in their series earlier this year.

Despite last week’s sweep, the Bear Cubs remained No. 1 in Northern California in the most recent coaches’ poll.

They’ll finish out their three-game series at Sierra on Saturday before closing out the regular season with a three-game series against Diablo Valley (19-16, 10-11) next week.

SSU softball on cusp of history

The Seawolves rose one spot in the national poll to No. 10 in NCAA Division II on the heels of a conference win over Chico State last week.

SSU (33-8, 22-5), which is off this week, was no-hit in its series opener against the Wildcats in an 8-0 loss last Friday but bounced back with wins of 4-0, 2-1 and 4-2. The series win also clinched a spot in the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament in a few weeks and inched the Seawolves closer to capturing the first conference regular-season title in program history.

SSU will close out the regular season with a four-game series at Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-15, 12-11) next weekend. The CCAA tournament will run May 3-7.

SSU golf at CCAA championships

The Seawolves’ men and women turned in some strong results at the CCAA championships this week, held at Victoria Country Club in Riverside, highlighted by a career showing from freshman Talia Gutman.

Gutman led the Seawolves with a four-over par performance, which landed her second overall individually and helped SSU to tie for fourth place in the six-team field. Gutman opened with a one-under par 71 in the first round, the only under par score of the day in the entire field. Her second-place finish is the best individual finish in SSU’s program history.

The men, ranked No. 10 nationally in NCAA Division II, finished fifth in the eight-team field as they battled back from a poor start. They sat in last place after round one but chipped away in the final two rounds, carried by the individual play of Jules Lavigne and Colin Huang.

Lavigne shot one-under par 71 in the second round and three-under par 69 in the final round to finish a team-best four-under for the tournament. He was also tied for fourth overall in the field.

Huang shot three-under par 69 in the second and two-under 70 in the third to finish two-under for the tournament and tied for 10th overall.

Both the men and the women will now await their seeding for the NCAA Regional Tournament. The men’s tournament will be held at Foxtail Golf Course in Rohnert Park from May 11-13. The women, if selected, will play at Dallas Country Club May 8-10.

SSU’s Wells transfers to WSU

After becoming just the second All-American in program history, SSU men’s basketball star Jaylen Wells announced this week he will be transferring to Washington State, an NCAA Division I program in the Pac-12.

The Sacramento native and product of Folsom High School was the 2022-23 CCAA Player of the Year after averaging 22.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game on 52% shooting from the field.

