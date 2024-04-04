College notebook: SRJC baseball stretches winning streak to 7 games with walk-off win

The wins are starting to stack up for the Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team.

The Bear Cubs (21-8, 9-4) scored a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win over San Joaquin Delta on Tuesday to stretch their winning streak to seven games and move into third place in the Big 8 standings.

SRJC scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth against the Mustangs to rally for the win. Maria Carrillo grad Gabe Henschel had the game-winning hit, a two-run single with two out in the bottom of the ninth. Analy grad Alex Leopard also had two hits, including a home run, with two RBIs, and Casa Grande grad Jake McCoy had two hits with an RBI.

Ukiah grad Luke Schat (3⅔ innings, three hits, two runs) earned the win in relief of Casa Grande grad Jordan Giacomini (5⅓ innings, six hits, two runs).

The Bear Cubs will look to extend their winning streak in the final two games of their three-game series against San Joaquin Delta (20-12, 10-6) this weekend.

SSU softball sweeps CSU East Bay, now 1st in CCAA

The Sonoma State softball team is hitting its stride as it enters the home stretch of the regular season.

The Seawolves just picked up a two-game sweep of Cal State East Bay earlier this week with wins of 2-1 and 3-2 and now sit atop the conference standings at 14-7 with a 1½ game lead ahead of Cal State Dominguez Hills.

The Seawolves (21-12) have won three games in a row and four of their last five series. Their last series loss was against Cal State Dominguez Hills in early March.

Weather permitting, they’re set to host third-place Cal State San Bernardino (16-12, 10-7) in a four-game series this weekend.

Wells declares for NBA draft

Former SSU men’s basketball All-American Jaylen Wells announced Thursday that he’s declared for the 2024 NBA draft.

Wells, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42% from three for Washington State this season and helped the Cougars finished second in the Pac-12 standings and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 16 years.

Well starred for SSU during the first two years of his college career before transferring to WSU last offseason.

Wells could also still return to play in college next season. Players can still retain their collegiate eligibility while getting feedback from professional scouts. He has until May 29 to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to college.

Well is projected as an early second-round pick by NBADraft.net.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.