The Santa Rosa Junior College men’s soccer team remained a top-five team in the most recent California Community College Athletic Association rankings despite dropping a conference match earlier this week.

The Bear Cubs (7-2-1, 1-1) picked up a 1-0 win over Cosumnes River to open CCCAA play last week but dropped Tuesday’s match to Modesto, 1-0.

Sophomores Sam Nolan and Victor Vargas lead the team in points with 15, both on five goals and five assists.

SRJC next hosts San Joaquin Delta (4-4-2, 0-1) on Friday.

SSU men, women place 2nd in golf tournaments

The Seawolves continued their strong starts to their fall season with successful showings on the links this past weekend. The men took second at Chico State’s Wildcat Invite, while the women also took second at the Sonoma State Fall Invitational held at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club.

On the men’s side, SSU got off to a historic start in the first round, firing a score of 15-under par 273, one stroke shy of tying the program record for team score in a round, which was set in 2022.

After coming back down to earth in the second round, shooting a team score of eight-over par, SSU finished out the tournament with a final round of four-under to hang on for second place.

Lucas Happy (seven-under par, 209) and Colin Huang (four-under par, 212) led the way with individual finishes of tied for sixth and tied for ninth, respectively.

On the women’s side, SSU finished in a three-way tie with Hawaii Pacific and Cal State Monterey Bay for second in the 10-team field that competed at SRGCC Monday and Tuesday.

All five Seawolves placed in the top 20 individually, with Courtney Cervellin leading the way in second place. She fired an overall score of one-over par, going one-under in the first round on Monday and two-over in the second round the following day.

Rounding out the top-20 finishes were Talia Gutman, Lauren Garcia, Avery Foster and Brenna Orzel.

Both SSU teams now have a win and a second-place finish in their first two matches of the fall.

Both teams will head to Hawaii in two weeks for the Hawaii Pacific Sharks Shootout.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.