College notebook: SRJC track and field sends 11 to state; SSU softball’s postseason run ends

Eleven Bear Cubs from the Santa Rosa Junior College men’s and women’s track and field teams will get a chance to compete for a state title next week.

The athletes qualified by putting in big performances at Friday’s Northern California championship meet for the California Community College Athletic Association.

Emily Johnson won the women’s heptathlon - one of five events in which she qualified for state - at the NorCal finals held at Chabot College in Hayward.

Johnson also finished first in the long jump and triple jump. Her tie for second in the high jump and fourth-place finish as part of the Bear Cubs’ 4x100 relay team were also good enough for state.

The other members of that 4x100 relay team headed to state are Tianna Jardstrom, Madi Monroe and Tully Leonard. Jardstrom also qualified in the 400-meter hurdles with a fourth-place finish.

Lianah Ouye finished second in the pole vault to join her teammates headed for next week’s state meet at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.

On the SRJC men’s team, Vince Cordray topped the list of Bear Cubs qualifiers by finishing second in the 400-meter hurdles.

Orion Dowdall finished third in pole vault, Dui Froes fourth in triple jump and Gabe Tucker fourth in javelin. Andrew Engel, fifth in the 1,500, and Nathan Hayes, fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, round out the SRJC qualifiers.

Overall, the SRJC women finished third out of 22 teams at the NorCal meet, while the Bear Cubs men finished 10th of 20.

Sonoma State softball’s postseason run ends

The Seawolves fell to CSU San Marcos in back-to-back games on Saturday to exit the NCAA Division II softball tournament, one day after winning on a thrilling comeback.

Sonoma State battled San Marcos for three extra innings in Saturday’s first game after the teams traded early runs before a pitchers’ duel developed. The Seawolves scored in the top of the 10th to take a 3-2 lead.

However, the Cougars responded in the bottom of the inning by putting two runners on, then tying the game on a bunt single and winning on a sacrifice fly.

The Seawolves’ loss forced Saturday’s second game to determine which team would advance to the NCAA Division II Super Regionals.

Sonoma State tied the game at 1-all in the top of the third, but the Cougars went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the inning and added another score in the fifth for the eventual 3-1 win.

Sonoma State finished the 2022 season with a 42-18 record and went 31-6 in its past 37 games. The Seawolves also won the California Collegiate Athletic Association title.