College notebook: SRJC volleyball ranked No. 12 in state

The fall sports season at Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State has begun and a few teams have gotten off to hot starts.

The headliners so far are from SRJC, where the volleyball team won its first eight matches of the year, men’s soccer is off to a 3-0 start and the men’s and women’s cross country teams had a great showing at their first meet.

SSU sports are just getting up and running. The volleyball team is 3-2 heading into a tournament this weekend, the men’s and women’s soccer teams have only played a couple games each and the men’s and women’s golf teams have yet to tee off for the fall season.

SRJC volleyball No. 12 in state

The Bear Cubs opened their season in dominant fashion, winning their first eight matches without dropping a single set.

That streak came to an end Thursday as they fell 3-1 to Feather River, the No. 4 team in the state, in the opening match of the Delta Classic Tournament at San Joaquin Delta College.

Earlier this week, SRJC debuted at No. 12 in the first state coaches’ poll of the year and was ranked No. 7 in NorCal.

Sophomore middle blocker Aleah Molina, a Healdsburg grad, leads the team with 85.5 points so far.

SRJC soccer success

Both the Bear Cub men and women have gotten off to great starts in nonleague play.

The men are 3-0 and women 2-1 heading into matches Friday.

The men, who finished 9-2-9 overall last year and second in the Big 8 at 4-0-6, so far have wins over Chabot (5-1), San Francisco (3-0) and Cabrillo (3-1). Sophomore midfielder Sam Nolan, who hails from Berkhamsted, England, leads the team with 11 points on four goals and three assists.

The women, who went 10-8-1 overall last year and 6-5 in a fourth-place finished in the Big 8, beat Butte in their opener 2-1, then lost to Fresno 4-1 before coming back and beating Canada 4-1 last Friday. Sophomore Diana Bustos, a Healdsburg grad, and freshman Shae Dougherty, a Credo grad, each had two goals to pace the team with four points.

SRJC cross country shines at first meet

The Bear Cubs had a great start to their season at the Big 8 Preview on Aug. 25. The women placed first as a team and had the top two individual finishers, while the men took third in the four-team field.

For the women, sophomore Alexandra Van Holt, a Santa Rosa grad, won the 5K race at Spring Lake with a time of 19 minutes, 40.1 seconds. Sophomore Elisa Quintero Cantu, a Piner grad, took second in 21:01.7.

In the 4-mile men’s race, sophomore Max Hidalgo, a Windsor grad, placed fifth in the 37-runner field with a time of 22:04.8.

Both teams race next Sept. 22 at the George Brooks Memorial Invitational at Diablo Valley College in Walnut Creek.

SSU cross country

The Seawolves placed third in their first meet of the year last week, the Seawolf Invitational hosted at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Freshman Loralye Clements paced the Seawolves with a 13th-place finish in 19:49.74 on the 5K course. Juniors Sophie Rodriguez and Abby Ribet also recorded top-20 finishes with times of 20:22.15 and 20:32.84, respectively.

