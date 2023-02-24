The SRJC women’s basketball team is in the midst of its best season in a decade and will be starting postseason play this Saturday with a great chance of making a deep run in the state playoffs.

The Bear Cubs are 26-2 overall and just wrapped up their first Big 8 conference championship since 2013. They earned the No. 2 seed for the Community College Athletic Association NorCal Regional playoffs and will begin the postseason Saturday night as host to No. 18 Napa Valley College (19-10).

Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

Leading the way are Analy grad and freshman Lucca Lowenberg (15.6 points per game, 42% from three-point range), Montgomery grad and sophomore Ashleigh Barr (12.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks per game) and Montgomery grad and sophomore Ciarah Michalik (10.4 points, 4.6 assists per game).

SRJC baseball off to hot start

Baseball season is well underway for the Bear Cubs. As of Thursday, they’re 8-3 overall and have won six straight. This past week featured a two-game sweep of College of Marin, 21-9 and 9-4.

SRJC hosts Los Medanos at 2 p.m. Friday before starting Big 8 Conference play against San Joaquin Delta next week.

The Bear Cubs’ offensive leaders are Petaluma High grad Joe Brown (.327 average, five doubles), Maria Carrillo grad Connor Charpiot (.349 average, two home runs, 15 RBIs), Vintage High grad Ian Avalos (.538 average, home run, 11 RBIs), Cardinal Newman grad Aidan Lombardi (.395 average, six doubles) and Casa Grande grad Jake McCoy (.367 average, three home runs, 12 RBIs).

Charpiot and Maria Carrillo grad Austin Ehrlicher, who is committed to Arizona State University, have been strong arms on the mound. The former has 14 strikeouts and a 1.86 earned run averaged in 9⅔ innings with two saves, while the latter is 1-0 with 19 strikeouts and a 2.21 ERA in a team-high 20⅓ innings pitched.

SSU softball sweeps weekly awards

The nationally ranked Seawolves are off to a 10-1 start and brought home a pair of weekly conference awards after a perfect 6-0 showing last week.

Junior second baseman Giana Hays was named the California College Athletic Association Player of the Week for her offensive showing, while senior Nichole Sarra was named the Pitcher of the Week after throwing the first perfect game in program history.

Sarra went 2-0 on the week with just four hits and a run allowed over 14 innings. She needed only 45 pitches in her perfect game, an 11-0 win over the Gators last Saturday. Hays, meanwhile, batted .588 with three doubles, four RBIs, three stolen bases and nine runs scored.

SSU is currently ranked No. 25 in the nation and returns to action Friday with a four-game series against Stanislaus State in Rohnert Park.

SSU men’s golf eyeing more success

The Seawolves concluded the 2022 fall season ranked No. 10 in the nation and will be looking to continue their strong play in the spring portion of their season.

They finished fifth out of 12 teams at the Cal State San Marcos Fujikura Invitational last week in their first event of the new slate. Sophomore Aidan Oliver led the team and tied for fourth overall with a 1-under par score for the tournament.

History for SSU baseball

The Seawolves were part of history last week as Marika Lyszczyk became the first female baseball player in program and conference history to play in a game. The California Collegiate Athletic Association was founded 85 years ago and SSU opened in 1961.

Lyszczyk pitched the top of the ninth inning, retiring three batters and giving up an unearned run in a 9-5 loss to Fresno Pacific.

We’ll have more on Lyszczyk and her historic journey in a future story.

The Seawolves are currently 5-2 overall and on the road this week. Their next home game is March 7 against Menlo College.

