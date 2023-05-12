College notebook: SRJC women’s swimming takes 4th at state meet, led by 2 individual champions

The Santa Rosa Junior College swim and dive team collected quite a bit of hardware at the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships last weekend.

The SRJC women had two individual state champions and finished fourth overall as a team.

Freshman Maia Chase, a Credo High School alum, took first in 1-Meter Diving with a score of 228.60 points and finished third in 3-Meter Diving with a score of 219.05 points en route to being named the CCCAA Female State Diver of the Year. She’s just the third female diver in SRJC history to bring home a state title. SRJC’s diving coach, Eddie Stevens, was also named the CCCAA Women’s Diving Coach of the Year.

Along with Chase, freshman Stanislava Holzhauser, a graduate of Maria Carrillo, won the 400-meter individual medley state title with a time of 4 minutes, 34.71 seconds, destroying the previous school record by over five seconds. Holzhauser also finished third in the 200 fly (2:11.37) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:11.50) to help the Bear Cubs finish in the top five of four of their relays.

SSU golf at NCAAs

The second-seeded Seawolves shot 6-over par 294 as a team in Thursday’s opening round of the NCAA Division II West Regional at Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park to sit in the top 10 of the 20-team field.

Griffin Pace led the way with four-under par 68, tied for second overall individual. Jules Lavigne shot 1-over 73, Colin Huang 4-over 76, Alec Padilla 5-over 77 and Aiden Oliver 10-over 82 to round out the first-round scoring for the Seawolves, who entered the tournament ranked No. 11 in the nation by golfstat.com.

The tournament concludes with the second and third rounds Friday and Saturday.

SSU softball, baseball honors

Four SSU softball players earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II All-Region honors, while two SSU baseball players earned all-conference honors with the release of further postseason awards this week.

Junior softball outfielder Anna Zoia-Buescher, a Montgomery and SRJC alum, and junior infielder Giana Hays were both named to the West Region first team, voted on by coaches. Second-team selections were freshman pitcher Charlie Johnson and senior catcher Jordyn Martinez.

Zoia-Buescher was named the CCAA Player of the Year for leading SSU to its first regular-season conference title in school history. She also was named to the CCAA first team with Hays and Martinez while Johnson was named the CCAA Freshman of the Year and made the second team.

In baseball, the Seawolves had two second-team selections in junior pitcher Tanner Fonoti and junior infielder Christopher Wright.

Fonoti finished out the year strong to end his junior campaign with a 6-3 record, a 2.43 earned run average, five complete games and three shutouts. Wright was SSU’s most consistent hitter, finishing the year with a .277 batting average, nine doubles, six home runs and 31 RBIs.

SSU went 22-22 overall this year and finished eighth in the CCAA at 16-20.

Bomarito at CCAAs

SSU’s distance star Gianna Bomarito closed out her freshman season with another record-setting performance at the CCAA Championships last weekend.

Bomarito won the 10K title with a time of 34:40.57, breaking the 22-year-old conference record in the event by over a minute.

Bomarito then came back to place third in the 5K with a time of 17:14.74, earning her CCAA Freshman of the Meet honors.

The Fresno native will now wait to see if she made the cut for the NCAA National Championship Meet, scheduled for May 29 at Colorado State University-Pueblo. If selected, she’d be the first SSU athlete to compete at the stage in program history.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.