College notebook: SSU softball, SRJC baseball still in the hunt for conference titles

The Sonoma State softball team has some work to do if it wants to capture its second consecutive conference title.

The Seawolves dropped the final three games of their four-game series to Cal State San Bernardino last weekend and fell into a tie for second in the California Collegiate Athletic Association standings.

San Bernardino now holds the conference lead at 13-8, 21-13 overall, heading into the final few series of the regular season.

Sonoma State (23-15, 16-10) has eight games left over two series until the CCAA Championship Tournament, while San Bernardino still has three series and 12 games left.

The Seawolves will look to close out the regular season strong, starting with a four-game series at Stanislaus State (14-20, 10-13) next weekend.

Home stretch for SRJC baseball

The Bear Cubs dropped a spot in the Big 8 standings as they lost the final two games of their season against San Joaquin Delta last week. After a walk-off 5-4 win in the opener, they fell in a 2-0 one-hit shutout and then 7-5 in 12 innings.

SRJC (22-10, 10-6), which had won seven in a row before the losses, bounced back with a 6-3 win over first-place Modesto on Tuesday to stay in the hunt for the conference title. Jake McCoy hit his sixth home run of the season and Jordan Giacomini struck out six and allowed three hits in six innings, moving to 5-1 on the year, and Luke Schat went the final three innings to seal the win.

SRJC is three games out of first place with eight games remaining in the regular season. The second game of the Modesto series was set for Thursday.

SSU golf teams ranked top 10 in region

The Sonoma State men’s and women’s golf teams are gearing up for the CCAA Championship Tournament, taking place this year at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club from April 21-24.

Both teams finished the spring regular season with strong showings, the men placing fifth out of 15 teams at the Hanny Stanislaus Invitational two weeks ago and the women taking third out of nine teams at the Sonoma State Spring Invitational this past weekend at Foxtail Golf Club.

The women had three golfers finish in the top five individually, led by Brenna Ozel, who tied for third overall with a score of nine-over par for the three-round tournament. Amelia Gladys and Talia Gutman each shot 11-over par to tie for fifth overall.

The men had three players shoot under par for their tournament, paced by a stellar seven-under par performance from Casa Grande grad Lucas Happy to finish sixth overall individually. Ivan Sablan and Colin Huang each shot two-under par to tie for 16th overall.

Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the NCAA Division II West Region heading into the conference championships. The men are No. 7 and women No. 10.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.